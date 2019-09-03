It is Gold Cup Week

By Troy Hennig

Chico, CA (Sept 2, 2019) …. The time is now for sprint car fans to rejoice as the 66th Gold Cup Race of Champions is upon us. Dirt track racing fans from all over the place will converge this week in Chico, CA at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds for the Fastest Four Nights on Dirt featuring the Nos Energy World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series on Friday September 6th and Saturday September 7th. The Gold Cup kicks off with a lucrative new two-day event called the Platinum Cup featuring the winged 360 sprint cars. The Platinum Cup kicks up off Wednesday September 4th and concludes Thursday night September 5th.

Many activities for the 66th Gold Cup are planned to include the Christmas themed Black Light party on Thursday night, the Clyde Lamar Golf Tournament on Friday, and the world-famous Chili Feed and Miss Gold Cup Bikini contest. The traditional JP’s Paint and Body Works Saturday afternoon Fan Appreciation BBQ will take place near the entrance to the pit area.

The on-track racing will be fast and furious. Fargo, ND ten-time Outlaw champion Donny Schatz will once again lead the charge into Chico. Grass Valley, CA Kings Royal Champion Brad Sweet, Watertown, CT driver David Gravel, who won the Knoxville Nationals, and Bixby, OK driver Shane Stewart, a former Gold Cup Champion, are some of the favorites to bring home the Gold after Saturday nights 40-lap main event.

Paradise’s Kyle Hirst, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Roseville’s Sean Becker, Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi and Fremont’s Shane Golobic are just a few of the names who can be up front and win this years Platinum Cup. The two-day event will run the World of Outlaw format. One minor tweak is the top four from Wednesday nights main event, are locked into Thursday night’s dash. This means, finish in the top four of Wednesday nights main event, you get locked into Thursday nights feature event via the dash.

Starting Monday morning at 9 AM, the ticket off will be open at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds inside the white building located right next to the main grandstand at the Silver Dollar Speedway. The ticket off will close at 4 PM. This building will serve as the hub for race fans to buy tickets or pick up their already reserved tickets. This office will be open Monday through Saturday to accommodate the race fans. All reserved and general admission tickets will be available at the front gate each night beginning at 5PM.

Prices are as follows. Reserved Seating, Wed. $25, Thurs $30, Friday $45, and Saturday $55. General admission, Wed. $15, Thurs $20, Friday $30, and Saturday $40. Kids are free Wed and Thursday in general admission. Kids are $15 both Friday and Saturday in general admission. Gold Cup general admission seating in rows I and below in the bleachers only. Reserved seating is in the main grandstands and above row I in the bleachers.

More information is available at www.silverdollarspeedway.com or by calling (530) 350-7275.