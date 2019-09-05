All Star Circuit of Champions will join Pennsylvania Posse for three nights

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 4, 2019) – With little time to waste after a busy, three-race stretch over Labor Day weekend, Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will hit the ground running and return to the Keystone State during the coming weekend, set to step foot in Pennsylvania Posse Country for three straight nights of competition, all of which headlined with one of the sport’s premier programs: the 52nd Annual Tuscarora 50.

Led by six-time and defending All Star champion, as well as all-time Series feature win leader, Dale Blaney, the All Star Circuit of Champions will headline three events while visiting two tracks during the first, full weekend of September, igniting the weekend, officially, with a Thursday night visit to Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pennsylvania, on September 5. The first and only Bedford Fairgrounds visit by the traveling All Stars in 2019 was scheduled to take shape in the spring, but Mother Nature had other plans.

The Port Royal Speedway ‘Speed Palace’ will welcome the All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday and Saturday, September 6 & 7. Boasting an action-packed weekend that will attract open wheel enthusiasts from coast-to-coast, Port Royal Speedway will open the two-day program with the $5,000-to-win Night Before The 50 on Friday, September 6. Action will resume on Saturday, September 7, with the 52nd running of the Tuscarora 50, awarding an unprecedented $52,000 top prize in 2019; the largest payday on the All Star schedule.

Trailing Dale Blaney by a mere 24 points in the All Star championship standings, Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel will attempt to use Central Pennsylvania to his advantage and reclaim the top spot in the title chase. Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason will enter the Pennsylvania invasion third in the standings and 90 points behind Blaney, followed by Paul McMahan and recent Brad Doty Classic champion, as well as former Port Royal Speedway track champion, Brock Zearfoss.

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the official television home of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, will be on hand to capture action from both nights of Port Royal Speedway’s Tuscarora 50. The Night Before The 50, as well as the 50-lap Tuscarora 50 finale, will be aired on MAVTV Motorsports Network via tape-delay broadcast beginning November 3.

Event Date/Track/Air Date & Time/Re-Air Date & Time:

9/6/2019 | Port Royal Speedway | 11/3/2019 | 8:00 PM | 11/3/2019 | 11:00 PM

9/7/2019 | Port Royal Speedway | 11/10/2019 | 8:00 PM | 11/10/2019 | 11:00 PM

Speed Shift TV, the official online broadcast partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, will be on hand to share live broadcasts from all three events during the coming Pennsylvania swing. Those seeking information regarding broadcast availability and viewing options should visit Speed Shift TV online at www.speedshifttv.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 9/2/2019):

1. Dale Blaney – 4302

2. Aaron Reutzel – 4278

3. Cory Eliason – 4212

4. Paul McMahan – 4152

5. Brock Zearfoss – 4078

6. Greg Wilson – 3994

7. Gerard McIntyre – 3856

8. Skylar Gee – 3752

9. George Hobaugh – 3242

10. Justin Peck – 2706

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (1/31/2019): Tim Shaffer

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (2/1/2019): Tim Shaffer (2)

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (2/2/2019): Tony Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2019): Shane Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/7/2019): Brad Sweet

Virginia Motor Speedway, Va. (4/11/2019): Cory Eliason

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (4/13/2019): Lance Dewease

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (5/24/2019): Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway, Ohio (5/26/2019): Aaron Reutzel (2)

Outlaw Speedway, N.Y. (6/7/2019): Brock Zearfoss

Stateline Speedway, N.Y. (6/8/2019): Dale Blaney

Weedsport Speedway, N.Y. (6/9/2019): Danny Dietrich

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (6/14/2019): Kyle Larson

Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (6/16/2019): Dale Blaney (2)

Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (6/19/2019): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (6/22/2019): Buddy Kofoid

Dirt Oval at Route 66, Ill. (6/29/2019): Aaron Reutzel (4)

Lernerville Speedway, Pa. (7/5/2019): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2019): Dale Blaney (3)

Utica-Rome Speedway, N.Y. (7/12/2019): Aaron Reutzel (6)

Orange County Fair Speedway N.Y. (7/13/2019): Danny Dietrich (2)

Lebanon Valley Speedway N.Y. (7/14/2019): Brock Zearfoss (2)

Plymouth Dirt Track, Wis. (7/25/2019): James McFadden

Jackson Motorplex, Minn. (7/26/2019): James McFadden (2)

Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (7/27/2019): Gio Scelzi

34 Raceway, Iowa (7/28/2019): Tony Stewart (2)

I-96 Speedway, Mich (8/16/2019): Cory Eliason (2)

Plymouth Speedway, Ind. (8/17/2019): Aaron Reutzel (7)

Grandview Speedway, Pa. (8/22/2019): Aaron Reutzel (8)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (8/23/2019): Aaron Reutzel (9)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (8/23/2019): Lance Dewease (2)

Lincoln Speedway, Pa. (8/24/2019): Skylar Gee

BAPS Motor Speedway, Pa. (8/25/2019): Gerard McIntyre

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (8/30/2019): Aaron Reutzel (10)

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (8/31/2019): Brock Zearfoss (3)

Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (9/2/2019): Cap Henry

About MAVTV Motorsports Network:

MAVTV Motorsports Network is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, the AMA Pro Motocross series, and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). But MAVTV also covers a multitude of grassroot racing from the US and across the globe including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between plus a package of automotive reality and custom build shows. If it has a motor, it’s on MAVTV. For more information, visit www.mavtv.com

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2019, MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to be the official television home of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast ten high-profile events.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 330 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.