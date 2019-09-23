Oswego Classic Champion Tyler Thompson to Enter 34th annual Chili Bowl Nationals with Seymour Racing

Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions

OSWEGO, NY (September 23, 2019) –Jason Simmons Racing is proud to announce a partnership with Seymour Racing and Indy Performance Composites to field a Chili Bowl Nationals entry for Oswego Speedway International Classic champion, Tyler Thompson.

Taking place from January 13-18, 2020, the Chili Bowl Nationals is one of the most recognizable racing events in the country, featuring more than 300 drivers competing for the coveted Golden Driller trophy inside Tulsa, Oklahoma’s River Spirit Expo Center.

At just 17-years old, Thompson has taken the Supermodified racing world by storm in recent weeks, not only winning Oswego’s 63rd annual International Classic 200, but also claiming the Midwest Supermodified Series Fall Brawl at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indiana.

A native of Volney, NY, Thompson’s versatility has proven impressive at his young age, combining drive time in Supermodifieds with several top runs in DIRTcar’s 358-Modified and Sportsman ranks, as well as a full season of competition in the Indoor Auto Racing Championship’s TQ Midget division.

“The accomplishments that Tyler (Thompson) has built in a short period of time are certainly impressive and we feel he has the tools to be competitive at the national level,” said team owner, Bobby Seymour. “Jeff (West) and I have been talking for a few weeks about making this happen and we are excited to work with Jason (Simmons) and Tyler to put forth a great effort in Tulsa.”

Since 1965, the Seymour family has been a vital asset to open-wheel racing.

Led by National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, “Boston” Louie Seymour, Seymour Racing has racked up numerous USAC National Championships and more than 100 wins in the USAC Silver Crown, Sprint and Midget divisions.

Today, Bobby Seymour and his son Matt lead the effort, competing in national events such as the Chili Bowl and regionally with the NEMA Midget circuit.

Seymour Racing fielded two midgets in the 2019 edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals for Tim Buckwalter and Davey Ray. Each driver qualified for preliminary night A-mains against a field of more than 70 entries.

Thompson’s mount for 2020 will be a Spike chassis with Esslinger power carrying the logos of Seymour Performance Products and Indy Performance Composites. Thompson will compete as part of a three-car effort out of the Seymour Racing stables in January.

“I can’t thank Bobby, Jeff and Jason enough for making this dream, a reality,” said Thompson. “Going to Tulsa to compete with some of the best drivers in the world is certainly an honor and being able to do it with an experienced team like Seymour Racing is amazing. I look forward to representing upstate New York, Oswego Speedway and DIRTcar in January.”

Since 1991, Seymour Performance Products has supplied parts, safety equipment and services to racers throughout the United States, Canada and Australia. Learn more about the products and services at Seymour Performance Products by visiting www.seymourperformanceproducts.com.

Indy Performance Composites is a full-service custom-made composite designer and fabricator for all high performance needs. IPC offers many advantages to clients, including quick turnaround time, collaborative design, and exceptional customer service.

IPC’s competitive pricing provides greater flexibility and cost advantage to customers, while working collaboratively to use their experience and product knowledge to transform ideas, vision and budgets into workable high performance solutions.

Learn more online at www.ipcindy.com.

If interested in team information, or to contact Tyler, please consult team owner Jason Simmons at (315) 591-4303 or dnslandscaping@yahoo.com.

Jason Simmons Racing Partners: Ashley Lynn Winery, Cam’s Pizzeria, CH Sealants, CNY Power Equipment, D&S Landscaping, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, Hammond Auto, Lakeside Property Services, Lindsey Aggregates, Mid-Country Machinery, Morrison Performance, Nice Price Auto Sales, Oswego Auto & Tire, Performance Manufacturing, Reina Motor Car, Slack Karts, Top Quality Construction