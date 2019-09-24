Justyn Cox Wins Nor*Cal Posse Shootout Opener

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting the call to pilot the Moxie Motorsports No. 97 entry at the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout at Placerville Speedway over the last weekend, Justyn Cox would make the most of the opportunity as he won Friday night’s opener before a sixth place finish during the finale.

“I didn’t think I would be able to run the event this year until Vern Morrison gave me a call last week,” Justyn Cox said. “To come out and be fast all weekend and even get a win was really cool, and I had a lot of fun with this team.”

Friday night, Cox got his night started by timing the Morrison Concrete/RPI backed entry in third quickest in his time trial group before racing to a win during heat race action.

Moving into the Dash, Cox would run second to Shane Golobic and put himself on the front row of the 30-lap feature event. Using the outside lane to his advantage, Cox would get the jump as he would soon find himself in the moisture on the bottom of the speedway.

A mirage of cautions around the halfway point led to a double file restarts, and after picking the top on the first restart, Cox would continue to lead but would opt to use the bottom the rest of the night. Keeping Shane Golobic and Rico Abreu at bay, Cox was strong out front as he picked up his fourth win of the 2019 season.

Looking to cash in during the lucrative Nor*Cal Posse Shootout finale on Saturday, Cox got off to a great start as he went quick time in his time trial group and raced his way to a heat race win.

Again moving into the Dash, Cox would finish seventh and place himself in the fourth row to start the 40-lap feature event. When the green lights flashed on, the inside lane would get stacked up and Cox would find himself back in the 13th position as the race moved on.

A very racy surface after some pre-race track prep allowed Cox to work his way back forward. Racing his way through the Top-10, Cox would flirt with a Top-5 finish as he closed his 2019 Placerville Speedway season out with a sixth place finish.

“We had another really good car on Saturday night, and I think we had a shot to mix it up with the leaders if we didn’t get stacked up on the start,” Cox added. “I had a blast with these guys all weekend long, and again extremely thankful to have the opportunity.”

Cox would like to thank Moxie Motorsports for the opportunity and wanted to give a special shout out to the team’s sponsors, Morrison Concrete, and Roseville Precision, Inc.

The Cox Racing team would like to thank Michael David Winery, Five Window Beer Company, MDW Sports, Cranked Naturals, PM Truck Repair, Justice Brothers, K&N, Konnected, A.R.T., Sacramento Theatrical Lighting, College Cyclery, Arai, Racing Optics, All American Powder Coating, VSR, Coos Bay Speedway, Swimming Pool Perfections, Tim’s Hot Rod Shop, Shell Shock, Moyle Race Engines, and Manzer Motorsports for their support in 2019!

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-43, Wins-4, Top 5’s-17, Top 10’s-23

ON TAP: Justyn Cox will reunite with Doug Rutz this weekend at the Fall Nationals in Chico, CA.