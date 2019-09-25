UMSS Finishes Season in Style at the Punky Manor Race of Champions

From Kris McMartin

The PIRTEK Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) would wrap up the season for both the Winged and Non-Winged cars at the Punky Manor Challenge of Champions. It would be the first time that the series has been invited to be a part of this world-class event.

The UMSS would not disappoint the Thursday night crowd at the Red Cedar Speedway.

The Traditional Feature would run an awesome 20 lap green to checkers finish. With a mere six point separation for the top 3 in season points it was all about finishing position. Harry Hanson would race to the win and a trip to Rock Auto Victory Lane and a 3rd Place Finish in the points. In the 40 year history of the Punky, Harry is the first sprint champion of the event and the only driver present to have actually raced against Punky! Brad Peterson would finish 3 spots ahead of Rob Caho but just not quite enough to edge him out of the championship.

A feature Results: Hanson, Anderson, Peterson, Bowers, Lewerer, Caho Jr., Berger, Brandt, Stordahl, Johnson, Hansen, Vadnais, Hansen, Huesmann, J, Klemko, C Klemko, N Klemko, Buck (DNF)

The Traditional Season Champion would be Rob Caho Jr. and the Rookie of the Year Ryan Johnson

The Winged Sprints gave the crowd excitement as the top two in the field Harry Hanson and Rick Kobs would end up dropping out of the race midway through the feature. Kobs had motor issues and a fire under the hood while virtually the same time Harry Hanson was hopping the cushion and clipping the wall. Gunner Cummings would restart the race in the lead and hold off the hard charging Berger even having what sounded like fuel or electrical issues, Cummings would find himself in Rock Auto Victory Lane.

A Feature Results: Cummings, Berger, Stordahl, Kirchner, Huseman, Johnson, Kobs (DNF), Hanson (DNF), Chevaier (DNF) and Buck (DNS)

The Winged Sprint Season Champion would be Gunner Cummings and the Rookie of the Year Jack Berger!