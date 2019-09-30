Photo Gallery: 38th 4-Crown Nationals All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Midget Championship, USAC National Sprint Car Championship, USAC Silver Crown Championship Tyler Courtney, Brady Bacon, and Aaron Reutzel were feature winners at the 38th 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon taking the checkered flag at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Westfall (#54) inside of C.J. Leary (#10). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mike Haggenbottom (#24) and Travis Welpott (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon (#6) racing with Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9) for the lead at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Robbins (#7) and Jimmy Light (#123). (Jim Denhamer photo) Eric Gordon (#78) and Jimmy Light (#123). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#91) and Kody Swanson (#20). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#91) and Chris Windom (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon (#6) and Kody Swanson (#20). (Jim Denhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel. (Jim Denhamer photo) Cale Conley (#3c) and Greg Wilson (#w20). (Jim Denhamer photo) James McFadden (#9) and Chad Kemenah (#K4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Dominic Scelzi (#41S). (Jim Denhamer photo) Travis Philo (#5T) and Lee Jacobs (#81). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cale Conley (#3c) and Aaron Reutzel (#87). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gio Scelzi (#71) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#19) and Brady Bacon (#69). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jason McDougal (#71P), Scotty Weir (#39G), and Kory Crabtree (#60). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Adams (#5M), Dallas Hewitt (#18), and Matt Westfall (#33M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jason McDougal (#71P) and Dave Darland (#36D). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mario Clouser (#6) and Matt Westfall (#33M). (Jim Denhamer photo) (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#19) and C.J. Leary (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey (#67) and Tyler Courtney (#7bc). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jerry Coons Jr. (#25) and and Holly Hollan (#67K). (Jim Denhamer photo) Andrew Layser (#47BC) and Dave Darland (#15). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jerry Coons Jr. (#25) and Chad Boat (#84). (Jim Denhamer photo) Rico Abreu (#97) and Tyler Courtney (#7BC). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jerry Coons Jr. (#25) and Tanner Carrick (#71). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney, Brady Bacon, and Aaron Reutzel were feature winners at the 38th 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon. (Jim Denhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel with his crew in victory lane. (Jim Denhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel celebrating his feature win at Eldora Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Aaron Reutzel celebrating his 2019 All Star Circuit of Champions point title. (Mike Campbell photo) Gio Sceliz (#71) and Brady Bacon (#99). (Mike Campbell photo) Cale Conley (#3c) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mike Campbell photo) Brian Ruhlman (#49) and Josh Hodges (#74). (Mike Campbell photo) Chad Boat (#84) and Dave Darland (#15). (Mike Campbell photo) Rico Abreu (#97) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5). (Mike Campbell photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mike Campbell photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mike Campbell photo) Parade lap before the All Star Circuit of Champions main event at Eldora Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Tyler Courtney (#97) and C.J, Leary (#10). (Mike Campbell photo) Chad Kemenah (#15K) and Jason McDougal (#56). (Mike Campbell photo) Kyle Robbins (#7) and Jimmy Light (#123). (Mike Campbell photo) Brady Bacon with his team in victory lane at Eldora Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Kody Swanson with his Nolen Racing team celebrating his USAC Silver Crown championship. (Mike Campbell photo) Terry Klatt and Bob East. (Mike Campbell photo) Related Stories: Photo Gallery: Sunday at the 4-Crown Nationals Photo Gallery: 4-Crown Nationals Clauson Sweeps Duel in Dodge City Clauson is Fast on The Draw at the “Duel in Dodge City” Fog Dims Eldora Program, Double Features Saturday Photo Gallery