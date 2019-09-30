Victory Goes To Dennis Gile With ASCS Desert Non-Wing At Arizona Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (September 28, 2019) Riding third until the final laps of the Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame Classic at Arizona Speedway on Saturday night, a late-race tangle for the lead elevated Dennis Gile to his second career victory with San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars.

Looking like a showdown between Kyle Shipley and Bruce St. James in the closing laps, contact between the two as Bruce came up short on the slide through turns three and four resulted in Shipley going upside down with the “Radio Flyer” also getting tangled up.

With the lead in hand for the closing lap, Gile went on to grab the night’s $1,250 winner’s check ahead of John Shelton with Joshua Shipley advancing position 14 times before landing on the final podium step. Up 10 spots to fourth, Shon Deskins kept pace over Pete Yerkovich who climbed 11 spots to finish fifth.

Rick Shuman was sixth with Ryan Murphy, Ronald Webster, Kyle Shipley, and Bruce St. James making up the top ten.

Heading east to Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz. the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars will be in action at the high-banked oval on Saturday, October 12.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7K-Bruce St. James, [4]; 2. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [1]; 3. 33-Brad Weiss, [2]; 4. 25-Ronald Webster, [6]; 5. 7-Shon Deskins, [3]; (DNS) 2-Joshua Shipley,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Joe Scheopner, [2]; 2. 9-John Shelton, [1]; 3. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [3]; 4. 76-Jesse Stonecipher, [6]; 5. 22-Andy Sole, [4]; 6. (DNF) 3-Pete Yerkovich, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [2]; 2. 4T-Dennis Gile, [4]; 3. 7W-Wayne Siddle, [3]; 4. 9X-Randy Nelson, [5]; 5. (DNF) 0-Jonas Reynolds, [1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 4T-Dennis Gile, [4]; 2. 9-John Shelton, [6]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley, [17]; 4. 7-Shon Deskins, [14]; 5. 3-Pete Yerkovich, [16]; 6. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [8]; 7. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [7]; 8. 25-Ronald Webster, [11]; 9. (DNF) 0G-Kyle Shipley, [1]; 10. (DNF) 7K-Bruce St. James, [2]; 11. (DNF) 17-Joe Scheopner, [3]; 12. (DNF) 9X-Randy Nelson, [12]; 13. (DNF) 76-Jesse Stonecipher, [5]; 14. (DNF) 7W-Wayne Siddle, [9]; 15. (DNF) 33-Brad Weiss, [10]; 16. (DNF) 22-Andy Sole, [13]; (DNS) 0-Jonas Reynolds,