Cox Grabs Another Friday Night Win As He Takes Home Fall Nationals Opener

One week removed from winning the opener at the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout with Moxie Motorsports, Justyn Cox was in action with Rutz Racing this past Friday and Saturday in Chico, CA and picked up another exciting Friday night win that saw him past Shane Golobic coming to the checkered flag.

“Man, to finally win at Chico after 10 years of trying and to beat Shane Golobic who is the best in California right now is pretty cool,” a jubilant Justyn Cox said in victory lane. “10 years ago today (Friday) Travis Rutz was involved in a life changing accident so win on a really hard day for the family, and to give them their first win in California is just all so surreal and so special.”

Teaming back up with Doug Rutz after picking up some wins in Canada and in the Northwest over the summer, Cox came out very strong as he kicked Friday night off by timing in third quickest in his qualifying group.

Picking up the heat race win, Cox moved into the Dash where he would run second to Stephen Ingraham and find himself on the front row of the feature event on a hooked up a fast Silver Dollar Speedway surface.

With Ingraham getting the early jump, Cox flanked him early and actually closed in and made the battle for the lead interesting until the red flag flew on the fifth lap.

Back in action, Cox would run in second but would have his hands full with Golobic who battled for position as the leaders got into traffic. On the 11th lap, Golobic would drop Cox back to third, but a lap 14 miscue by Ingraham up front put the Clarksburg, CA driver back in second.

Stalking Golobic on the fast surface, things would pick up with just three laps to go. Racing in traffic, Cox would go high on the 27th lap to take the lead only to see Golobic return the favor a lap later. As Golobic took the white flag as the lead, the duo came up on a slower car and it would make for an epic finish.

Going into the final pair of corners, Cox would go high and hammer the throttle and beat Golobic to the flag to pick up the win, marking his first career win at the famed speedway.

Back in action on Saturday night for the final race of the year at Silver Dollar Speedway, Cox continued to show speed in the No. 8R machine. Earning quick time honors in his group, Cox would pick up a second place finish in his heat race before finishing sixth in the Dash.

A frigid and windy night in Chico, CA would see Friday’s hooked up a wet surface turn into a very dry and slick surface on Saturday night that would ultimately take rubber.

From his third row starting position, Cox would slice and dive his way forward and again find himself up front battling in a pack of cars for the races top spot. Enduring stoppages through the course of the night, a late restart would see Cox get tight on the cushion and he would fall back to fifth as the rubber started to go down, where he would close his weekend out.

“To have a chance at the sweep its pretty cool,” Cox said. “Doug and his guys gave me a great car both nights and we were fast on both surfaces. I made a little mistake late Saturday that cost us a chance at winning the finale, but that’s racing. It was a fun weekend and I can’t thank the Rutz family for the opportunity.”

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-45, Wins-5, Top 5’s-19, Top 10’s-25

ON TAP: Justyn Cox returns to the seat of the Rutz Racing No. 8r on Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway.

