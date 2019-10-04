Costumes, Candy, And Sprint Cars At Tony Stewart Presents The VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals

Bryan Hulbert

FT. WORTH, Texas (October 3, 2019) Counting down to the return of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals is set to go green on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1.

Leading up to NASCAR Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, the double-shot of Mud and Methanol features more than just high-octane Sprint Cars and Limited Modifieds action, as everyone will be in the Halloween Spirit.

Drivers, Crew Members, and Fans are encouraged to come in their best Halloween attire as there will be candy, fun, and a costume contest comprised of several age groups.

Fans will check-in at the Texas Motor Speedway display behind the Ticket Booth before 8:30 P.M. (CT). The Texas Motor Speedway’s display will also be a Halloween “photo booth” where fans can have their picture taken amid all the fun fall décor. Kids will also get a sweet treat courtesy of M&M Mars (while supplies last).

Serving as the 2019 Season Finale for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, over $200,000 in point fund will be handed out at the close of action on Friday, November 1, with the champion pocketing $50,000. Being Halloween weekend, that’ll be a lot of money for some extra candy.

Thursday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1 both open at 6:00 P.M. with Hot Laps on track at 7:00 P.M. Opening Ceremonies are slated for 7:30 P.M. (CT). Times are subject to change. Weekend and Single night ticket packages are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling (817) 215-8500.

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals

Where: Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

When: Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1

Tickets:

Two Day: Adult ($59); Kids 12 & Under ($20)

Single Day: Reserved ($35); Gen. Admission ($30); Kids 12 & Under ($10)

Purchase Online: https://bit.ly/2kqDncq

Times and Other Info (Both Days)

Pit Gate: 12:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 7:35 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000

Contact Information: Texas Motor Speedway

Address: 3545 Lone Star Cir. Fort Worth, TX 76177

Phone: (817) 215-8500

Email: http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/about-texas-motor-speedway/contact-us/

Online: http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/txmotorspeedway

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/texasmotorspeedway

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 3,790; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,770; 3. Roger Crockett 3,504; 4. Matt Covington 3,498; 5. Scott Bogucki 3,448; 6. John Carney II 3,414; 7. Robbie Price 3,188; 8. Harli White 3,182; 9. Jordon Mallett 3,103; 10. Tucker Doughty 2,852; 11. Alex Hill 2,835; 12. Seth Bergman 1,487; 13. Jamie Ball 1,163; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,017; 15. Paul Nienhiser 892;