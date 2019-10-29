Mcdougal Teams with Cheney for Oval Nationals

From Richie Murray

PERRIS, CA (October 28, 2019) – Jason McDougal has teamed up with Dwight Cheney to compete for the Glendora, Calif. based car owner in the November 7-8-9 Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction at California’s Perris Auto Speedway.

McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) will drive Cheney’s No. 42x alongside teammate and current USAC Sands Chevrolet Southwest Sprint Car point leader Brody Roa (Garden Grove, Calif.).

McDougal is one of six drivers this season to win a feature in both the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget divisions. McDougal won his second career USAC National Sprint Car feature victory earlier this June during Eastern Storm at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Speedway.

McDougal has also won his first two career USAC National Midget feature events in 2019, capturing July’s Mid-America Midget Week round at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., then putting on a spectacular show in his drive to victory just two weeks ago at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

McDougal has made two appearances in Cheney’s sprint car this season in USAC/CRA and Southwest Sprint competition. He was 6th at Arizona’s Canyon Speedway Park on March 8, then charged from his 13th starting spot to a 5th place finish the following night at Canyon.

In USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car competition this year, multiple drivers have been in the seat of Cheney’s No. 42, namely Dave Darland and Scotty Weir. Danny Faria, Jr. and Jake Swanson have also wheeled Cheney’s ride on the west coast this year with Swanson driving the car to fast time during qualifying and a third-place finish at Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway in May.

Cheney’s No. 42 currently resides fourth in USAC/CRA owner points. Cheney owns two USAC/CRA victories as a car owner, with Darland in 2005 and with Max Adams in 2017.

OVAL NATIONALS ENTRIES

0 Bud Kaeding/Campbell, CA (Morrison Williams)

4 Justin Grant/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4x Damion Gardner/Concord, CA (Mark Alexander)

4G Chris Gansen/Verdemont Heights, CA (Dennis and Christol Gansen)

5 Tye Mihocko/Peoria, AZ (Tye Mihocko)

5G Chris Windom/Canton, IL (Parallax Group/Goacher Racing)

5x Tommy Malcolm/Corona, CA (Dino Napier)

7BC Tyler Courtney/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing)

7G Donnie Gansen/San Bernardino, CA (Dennis and Christol Gansen)

10 Richard Vander Weerd/Visalia, CA (Ron Vander Weerd)

12 Stevie Sussex/Tempe, AZ (ABC Body Shop)

12B Joel Rayborne/West Covina, CA (Rodney Rayborne)

13G Dennis Gile/Phoenix, AZ (Gene Gile)

13m Thomas Meseraull/San Jose, CA (Gene Gile)

15 Chris Bonneau/Peoria, AZ (Chris Bonneau)

19 Kevin Thomas, Jr./Cullman, AL (Hayward/Thomas Motorsports)

19AZ C.J. Leary/Greenfield, IN (Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports)

19BS Hunter Schuerenberg/Sikeston, MO (Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports)

19s Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports)

28m Matt McCarthy/Riverside, CA (John McCarthy)

32 Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, IN (32 TBI Racing)

34 Jake Swanson/Anaheim, CA (John Grau/Mike Burkhart)

42 Brody Roa/Garden Grove, CA (Dwight Cheney)

42x Jason McDougal/Broken Arrow, OK (Dwight Cheney)

44 Cody Williams/Norco, CA (Cody Williams)

44H Jake Helsel/Monroe, WA (Tony Helsel)

47 Charles Davis, Jr. Buckeye, AZ (Charles Davis, Jr.)

51 R.J. Johnson/Laveen, AZ (Ricky Johnson)

51T Eddie Tafoya, Jr./Chino Hills, CA (Eddie Tafoya, Sr.)

57 Steve Hix/Ventura, CA (Steve Hix)

68 Chase Johnson/Penngrove, CA (Shawn Thomas)

69 Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc.)

69Y Randy Waitman/Ramona, CA (Randy Waitman)

73T Max Adams/Loomis, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

74x Josh Hodges/Albuquerque, NM (Hodges Motorsports)

83 Austin Liggett/Tracy, CA (Tim Liggett)

88 Jace Vander Weerd/Visalia, CA (Ron Vander Weerd)

92 Austin Williams/Corona, CA (Tom and Laurie Sertich)

98 Verne Sweeney/Lomita, CA (Ken Tracy)

98x Jeremy Ellertson/Lawndale, CA (Jeremy Ellertson)

In addition to the three nights of racing, there will be a practice session at the track on November 6th beginning at 5:00 P.M. Fans will be admitted free in the grandstands for the practice and the track will be serving $2.00 pizza, soda and beer.

Tickets for the 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals are available 24-hours a day by calling 1-800-595-4849 or online at https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7