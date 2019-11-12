Nashville Faigrounds Speedway Contract Terminated

NASHVILLE, TN (November 12, 2019) — The Metro Fair Board in Nashville, Tennessee unanimously voted today to terminate the contract with Fairgrounds Speedway on Tuesday.

Fox 17 in Nashville reports fair board terminated agreement due to breach of contract.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series held their first event at the Fairgrounds in 2019 in front of large crowds for two nights of racing. With several dates already released for 2020 the Fairgrounds Speedway has not been listed on the upcoming schedule. A spokesperson for World Racing Group indicated they are monitoring the situation as the schedule for 2020 is finalized over the next couple of weeks.