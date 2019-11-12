November USCS Event at Southern Raceway Cancelled

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, GA (November 11, 2019) – By mutual agreement, the USCS (United Sprint Car Series) and the new management at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida have cancelled the Nov. 15th & 16th USCS Sprint Car and Mini Sprint event at Southern Raceway. Both parties will now concentrate on creating a successful and entertaining February USCS Winter Heat event at Southern Raceway and continuing to make USCS sprint car racing an integral part of special events at Southern Raceway..

The USCS Awards Banquet plans for the 2019 season to recognize our champions and competitors will be announced as soon as possible.