2019 CHAMPIONS HONORED AT 47TH ANNUAL TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY AWARDS BANQUET

By Kalida Landis

Hanover, Pa.: Drivers, personnel, family and friends gathered at the Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services Hall in Hanover, Saturday night, to celebrate Trail-Way Speedway’s 2019 racing season.

Awards were presented to the top ten Trail-Way Speedway point finishers for the Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic 358 Sprint Cars, 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints, Street Stocks and Limited Stocks. Awards were also presented to the Figure 8 point champions.

Westminster, Maryland’s Steve Owings celebrated his second 358 Sprint Car championship in three years, Saturday evening, at SAVES. Owings finished the 2019 season with five wins, nine top fives and ten top tens out of 11 races.

Trail-Way’s 2018 358 Sprint Car point champion, David Holbrook, finished the 2019 season in the runner up spot, 51 points behind Owings. Holbrook claimed one victory and finished in the top ten in 11 out of 11 races.

Littlestown’s Sam Gallagher and Gettysburg’s Robbie Carroll were honored for their achievements in the stock car portion of the awards ceremony. Gallagher won the 2019 Street Stock track championship by 36 points over Hanover’s Danny Beard. Gallagher finished 2019 with three wins, seven top fives and nine top tens. In Limited Stock racing, Robbie Carroll dominated the entire season, winning his second consecutive points championship, claiming eight wins along with 12 top fives and 13 top tens in 15 races.

2019 Micro Sprint track championships came down to the wire, with Brian Marriott and Jesse Snyder taking top honors. Marriott posted two wins, four top fives and four top tens en route to his fourth consecutive 270 Micro Sprint point championship. 600 Micro Sprint track champion, Jesse Snyder, notched one victory, ten top fives and 11 top tens. The championship was the first for Snyder at Trail=Way Speedway.

Additionally, champions from Figure 8 Big and Small divisions were awarded trophies for their end-of-year accomplishments. Roy Denike was the Figure 8 Small champion and Ricky Weaver Jr. was the Figure 8 Big champion.

Brad Hostetter, Trail-Way Speedway race director, announced that the 2020 season will begin Sunday, March 29, with an open practice. Saturday, April 4, opening day at Trail-Way will feature 270 & 600 Micro Sprints and Central PA Legends. All five featured classes will return in 2020 along with special appearances by the 410 Sprint Cars, the Marysville Motorcars Super Sportsman Tour and the Wingless Sportsman tour.

For the latest news and related information from Trail-Way Speedway, fans are reminded to visit the speedway website at www.trail-wayspeedway.com.