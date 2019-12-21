Larson Victorious Friday at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

ST. LOUIS, MO (December 20, 2019) — Kyle Larson continued to capitalize on the opportunity to drive a car he owns in the midget car division picking up his seventh win in eight starts Friday during the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome at the Americas Center. By virtue of his victory Larson is locked into Saturday’s finale along with fellow podium finishers Cannon McIntosh and Michael Pickens.
Gateway Dirt Nationals
Dome at the America’s Center
St. Louis, MO
Friday December 20, 2019
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 1K – Kyle Larson
2. 08 – Cannon McIntosh
3. 1NZ – Michael Pickens
4. 19 – Tanner Thorson
5. 39BC – Cole Bodine
6. 81 – Dillon Welch
7. 84S – Gio Scelzi
8. 8J – Jonathan Beason
9. 22 – Sean McClelland
10. 4 – Robert Dalby
11. 15 – Dave Darland
12. 5 – Chase Briscoe
13. 15X – Carson Garrett
14. 3N – Jake Neuman
15. 1 – Sammy Swindell
16. 17JR – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
17. 98 – Clinton Boyles
18. 19M – Ethan Mitchell