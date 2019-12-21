Larson Victorious Friday at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

ST. LOUIS, MO (December 20, 2019) — Kyle Larson continued to capitalize on the opportunity to drive a car he owns in the midget car division picking up his seventh win in eight starts Friday during the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome at the Americas Center. By virtue of his victory Larson is locked into Saturday’s finale along with fellow podium finishers Cannon McIntosh and Michael Pickens.

Gateway Dirt Nationals

Dome at the America’s Center

St. Louis, MO

Friday December 20, 2019

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 1K – Kyle Larson

2. 08 – Cannon McIntosh

3. 1NZ – Michael Pickens

4. 19 – Tanner Thorson

5. 39BC – Cole Bodine

6. 81 – Dillon Welch

7. 84S – Gio Scelzi

8. 8J – Jonathan Beason

9. 22 – Sean McClelland

10. 4 – Robert Dalby

11. 15 – Dave Darland

12. 5 – Chase Briscoe

13. 15X – Carson Garrett

14. 3N – Jake Neuman

15. 1 – Sammy Swindell

16. 17JR – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

17. 98 – Clinton Boyles

18. 19M – Ethan Mitchell