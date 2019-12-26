Daniel Harding Wins USA vs WA Speedweek Opener at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (December 26, 2019) — Daniel Harding defended his home turf at Perth Motorplex by winning the first round of USA vs. WA Speedweek. Harding took advantage of veteran World of Outlaws driver Shane Stewart running out of fuel in the late stages of the main event to take the lead. Stewart held on for second while Jamie Oldfield, Harli White, and Jason Kendrick rounded out the top five.
American Bud Kaeding finished 16th in the main event.
USA vs. WA Speedweek
Perth Motorplex
Kwinana Beach, WA
Thursday December 26, 2019
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. USA87-Shane Stewart, 13.723
2. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.838
3. USA2-Harli White, 13.886
4. 53-Ben Ellement, 13.906
5. 50-Tom Callaghan, 13.907
6. 97-Mitchell Wormall, 13.911
7. 8-Andrew Priolo, 13.931
8. 12-Daniel Harding, 13.963
9. USA1-Bud Kaeding, 14.081
10. 9-AJ Nash, 14.123
11. 88-Adrian Haywood, 14.125
12. 51-Jamie Oldfield, 14.151
13. 79-Kris Coyle, 14.169
14. 4-Cameron Mckenzie, 14.429
15. 18-Trevor Jolly, 14.545
16. 22-Brodie Minchin, 14.700
17. 94-Matthew Cross, 14.762
DNS: 3-Callum Williamson, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. USA2-Harli White
2. 8-Andrew Priolo
3. 79-Kris Coyle
4. 50-Tom Callaghan
5. 22-Brodie Minchin
6. USA87-Shane Stewart
7. USA1-Bud Kaeding
8. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
9. 88-Adrian Haywood
Heat Race #2:
1. 53-Ben Ellement
2. 11-Jason Kendrick
3. 12-Daniel Harding
4. 51-Jamie Oldfield
5. 9-AJ Nash
6. 94-Matthew Cross
7. 18-Trevor Jolly
8. 97-Mitchell Wormall
DNS: 3-Callum Williamson
Heat Race #3:
1. 8-Andrew Priolo
2. 11-Jason Kendrick
3. USA2-Harli White
4. 9-AJ Nash
5. 97-Mitchell Wormall
6. 88-Adrian Haywood
7. 22-Brodie Minchin
8. 18-Trevor Jolly
DNS: 3-Callum Williamson
Heat Race #4:
1. 12-Daniel Harding
2. 79-Kris Coyle
3. USA87-Shane Stewart
4. 51-Jamie Oldfield
5. 53-Ben Ellement
6. USA1-Bud Kaeding
7. 94-Matthew Cross
8. 50-Tom Callaghan
Feature:
1. 12-Daniel Harding
2. USA87-Shane Stewart
3. 51-Jamie Oldfield
4. USA2-Harli White
5. 11-Jason Kendrick
6. 9-AJ Nash
7. 50-Tom Callaghan
8. 94-Matthew Cross
9. 18-Trevor Jolly
10. 97-Mitchell Wormall
11. 8-Andrew Priolo
12. 88-Adrian Haywood
13. 79-Kris Coyle
14. 53-Ben Ellement
15. 22-Brodie Minchin
16. USA1-Bud Kaeding
DNS: 3-Callum Williamson
DNS: 4-Cameron Mckenzie
Midget Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. A1-Dayne Kingshott
2. 7-Tom Payet
3. 38-Travis White
4. 23-Glen Mears
5. 17-Daniel Golding
6. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino
7. 11-Kaiden Manders
8. 32-Stuart Yates
9. 15-Rob Golding
10. 2-Ross Heywood
11. 51-Beau Doyle
12. 9-Vaughan Manders
13. 26-Keenan Fleming
Indian File:
1. 7-Tom Payet
2. A1-Dayne Kingshott
3. 11-Kaiden Manders
4. 17-Daniel Golding
5. 15-Rob Golding
6. 23-Glen Mears
7. 38-Travis White
8. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino
9. 32-Stuart Yates
10. 2-Ross Heywood
DNS: 9-Vaughan Manders
DNS: 26-Keenan Fleming
DNS: 51-Beau Doyle
Feature:
1. 11-Kaiden Manders
2. 17-Daniel Golding
3. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino
4. 15-Rob Golding
5. 51-Beau Doyle
6. A1-Dayne Kingshott
7. 7-Tom Payet
8. 23-Glen Mears
9. 38-Travis White
10. 32-Stuart Yates
11. 2-Ross Heywood
DNS. 9-Vaughan Manders
DNS. 26-Keenan Fleming
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 44-Tyson Bryden
2. 31-David Worall
3. 47-Cody Dobinson
4. 6w-Paul Robinson
5. 8-Gareth Smith
6. 28-Brad Howell
7. 84-Daran Humfrey
8. 58-Travis Sharpe
9. 85-David Shaw
10. 13-James Bissaker
DNS: 12-Jake Robinson
DNS: 37-Troy Craig
DNS: 9-Tom Britton
Heat Race #2:
1. 95-Ash Hounsfield
2. 29-Chad Pittard
3. 56-Brendon Wedge
4. 78-Matty Fellowes
5. 31-David Worall
6. 12-Jake Robinson
7. 28-Brad Howell
8. 8-Gareth Smith
9. 14-Stephen Hughes
10. 13-James Bissaker
DNS: 84-Daran Humfrey
Feature:
1. 56-Brendon Wedge
2. 95-Ash Hounsfield
3. 44-Tyson Bryden
4. 78-Matty Fellowes
5. 29-Chad Pittard
6. 47-Cody Dobinson
7. 12-Jake Robinson
8. 9-Tom Britton
9. 13-James Bissaker
10. 8-Gareth Smith
11. 28-Brad Howell
12. 85-David Shaw
13. 31-David Worall
14. 14-Stephen Hughes
DNS: 6w-Paul Robinson
DNS: 37-Troy Craig
DNS: 58-Travis Sharpe
DNS: 84-Daran Humfrey