Brock Hallett Wins WSS Feature at Murray Bridge

MURRAY BRIDGE, SA (December 27, 2019) — Brock Hallett scored the biggest victory of his career on Friday winning the World Series Sprintcars main event at Murray Bridge Speedway. Kerry Madsen led the first 20 laps while Hallett started in 9th and dropped to 10th on the opening lap before starting to work his way through the field. On Lap 21 Hallett passed Madsen for the lead and pulled away over the final laps to secure the victory. Madsen held on for second while Cory Eliason for the victory. Luke Dillon and Steven Lines rounded out the top five.
World Series Sprintcars
Murray Bridge Speedway
Murray Bridge, SA
Friday December 27, 2019
Heat Race #7:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. W25-Taylor Milling
3. S15-Aidan Hall
4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
5. S81-Luke Dillon
6. S13-Brock Hallett
7. W60-Lachlan McHugh
8. Q83-Steven Lines
9. NT21-Chace Karpenko
10. S93-Mike Fox
11. S23-Daniel Smith
Heat Race #8:
1. W14-Jason Pryde
2. S33-Mark Caruso
3. S10-Steven Caruso
4. V55-Brooke Tatnell
5. W26-Cory Eliason
6. W17-James McFadden
7. S24-Ricky Maiolo
8. T62-Tate Frost
9. S16-Joel Heinrich
10. S74-Daniel Pestka
11. NT17-Lenny Cole
Heat Race #9:
1. S20-Glen Sutherland
2. V88-Dave Murcott
3. S2-Craig Vanderstelt
4. W2-Kerry Madsen
5. S97-Matt Egel
6. V40-Rusty Hickman
7. S45-Jake Tranter
8. N89-Braydan Willmington
9. Q54-Randy Morgan
10. S3-Ben Morris
11. S4-Lisa Walker
Heat Race #10:
1. W60-Lachlan McHugh
2. NT21-Chace Karpenko
3. T22-Jock Goodyer
4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
5. S10-Steven Caruso
6. Q83-Steven Lines
7. S15-Aidan Hall
8. S81-Luke Dillon
9. N89-Braydan Willmington
10. NT17-Lenny Cole
Heat Race #11:
1. S20-Glen Sutherland
2. S13-Brock Hallett
3. S33-Mark Caruso
4. W17-James McFadden
5. S97-Matt Egel
6. W26-Cory Eliason
7. T62-Tate Frost
8. S24-Ricky Maiolo
9. Q54-Randy Morgan
10. S16-Joel Heinrich
11. S23-Daniel Smith
Heat Race #12:
1. W14-Jason Pryde
2. V55-Brooke Tatnell
3. W25-Taylor Milling
4. W2-Kerry Madsen
5. V40-Rusty Hickman
6. V88-Dave Murcott
7. S2-Craig Vanderstelt
8. S3-Ben Morris
9. S45-Jake Tranter
10. S93-Mike Fox
B-Main:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. S2-Craig Vanderstelt
3. W25-Taylor Milling
4. W60-Lachlan McHugh
5. S20-Glen Sutherland
6. NT21-Chace Karpenko
7. W14-Jason Pryde
8. N89-Braydan Willmington
9. Q54-Randy Morgan
10. S24-Ricky Maiolo
11. S16-Joel Heinrich
12. S3-Ben Morris
13. S93-Mike Fox
14. S23-Daniel Smith
DQ. NT17-Lenny Cole
A-Main:
1. S13-Brock Hallett
2. W2-Kerry Madsen
3. W26-Cory Eliason
4. S81-Luke Dillon
5. Q83-Steven Lines
6. V55-Brooke Tatnell
7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
8. W60-Lachlan McHugh
9. T22-Jock Goodyer
10. S15-Aidan Hall
11. T62-Tate Frost
12. W25-Taylor Milling
13. S97-Matt Egel
14. S45-Jake Tranter
15. W17-James McFadden
16. S2-Craig Vanderstelt
17. V40-Rusty Hickman
18. S33-Mark Caruso
19. S10-Steven Caruso
20. V88-Dave Murcott