Eliason Holds Off Reutzel to Win at Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, NSW (January 4, 2020) — Cory Eliason was victorious in his first appearance at Valvoline Raceway Saturday during Ultimate Sydney Speedweek. Eliason was able to sweep past Carson Macedo and Reutzel for the lead on lap 18. With two laps to go Eliason was held up by slower traffic and allowed Reutzel to quickly close. On the final lap Reutzel got a run down the backstretch, but Eliason was able to hold on as Reutzel slipped off the backstretch for the victory. Reutzel held on for second while Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet, and Robbie Farr rounded out a top five where the top four positions were held by American drivers.
Ultimate Sydney Speedweek
Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
Saturday January 4, 2020
Qualifying Flight #1:
1. N54-Grant Tunks, 12.905
2. NQ7-Robbie Farr, 12.991
3. D2-Ben Atkinson, 13.035
4. N32-Warren Ferguson, 13.103
5. NS15-Daniel Cassidy, 13.188
6. N68-James Duckworth, 13.228
7. N10-Luke Stirton, 13.309
8. V35-Jamie Veal, 13.333
9. NS21-Jordyn Brazier, 13.361
10. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 13.432
11. N43-Alex Orr, 13.723
Qualifying Flight #2:
1. S63-Ryan Jones, 12.496
2. USA56-Aaron Reutzel, 12.607
3. NS97-Luke Geering, 12.747
4. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.803
5. N56-Michael Saller, 12.817
6. N20-Troy Little, 12.840
7. N48-Jackson Delamont, 12.903
8. NQ5-Danny Reidy, 12.906
9. N40-Chris Mcinerney, 12.935
10. NZ69-Brett Sullivan, 12.988
11. NS57-Brendan Scorgie, 13.059
Qualifying Flight #3:
1. N99-Carson Macedo, 12.303
2. V5-Max Dumesny, 12.478
3. USA55-McKenna Haase, 12.484
4. N53-Jessie Attard, 12.536
5. NS6-Matt Geering, 12.612
6. N73-Darren Salmon, 12.843
7. N86-Ben Atkinson JR, 12.990
8. Q6-Mick Rowell, 13.159
9. N95-Daniel Needham, 13.357
10. N18-Michael Sammut, 13.561
Qualifying Flight #4:
1. W26-Cory Eliason, 12.208
2. N61-Mick Matchett, 12.231
3. USA7-Brad Sweet, 12.306
4. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.416
5. N16-Daniel Sayre, 12.496
6. NS71-Michael Stewart, 12.546
7. N12-Thomas Jeffrey, 12.603
8. N9-Lachlan Caunt, 12.701
9. N24-Blake Skipper, 12.712
10. N72-Coby Elliott, 12.977
11. N83-Peter O’Neill, 12.985
Heat Race #1:
1. NQ7-Robbie Farr
2. N54-Grant Tunks
3. D2-Ben Atkinson
4. N32-Warren Ferguson
5. N47-Marcus Dumesny
6. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
7. N43-Alex Orr
8. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
9. N10-Luke Stirton
10. N68-James Duckworth
Heat Race #2:
1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
2. S63-Ryan Jones
3. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey
4. N48-Jackson Delamont
5. NS57-Brendan Scorgie
6. NQ5-Danny Reidy
7. N56-Michael Saller
8. N40-Chris Mcinerney
9. NZ69-Brett Sullivan
DNF. NS97-Luke Geering
DNF. N20-Troy Little
Heat Race #3:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. V5-Max Dumesny
3. NS6-Matt Geering
4. N53-Jessie Attard
5. USA55-McKenna Haase
6. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
7. Q6-Mick Rowell
8. N73-Darren Salmon
9. N18-Michael Sammut
10. N95-Daniel Needham
Heat Race #4:
1. W26-Cory Eliason
2. N16-Daniel Sayre
3. USA7-Brad Sweet
4. N61-Mick Matchett
5. NS71-Michael Stewart
6. N12-Thomas Jeffrey
7. N24-Blake Skipper
8. N72-Coby Elliott
9. N9-Lachlan Caunt
10. N83-Peter O’Neill
11. N92-Sam Walsh
B-Main:
1. NQ5-Danny Reidy
2. N56-Michael Saller
3. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
4. N20-Troy Little
5. NZ69-Brett Sullivan
6. N40-Chris Mcinerney
7. N95-Daniel Needham
8. N10-Luke Stirton
9. N72-Coby Elliott
10. N9-Lachlan Caunt
11. N73-Darren Salmon
12. N18-Michael Sammut
13. N12-Thomas Jeffrey
14. N24-Blake Skipper
15. Q6-Mick Rowell
16. NS97-Luke Geering
17. N68-James Duckworth
18. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
19. N43-Alex Orr
DNS. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
A-Main:
1. W26-Cory Eliason
2. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
3. N99-Carson Macedo
4. USA7-Brad Sweet
5. NQ7-Robbie Farr
6. D2-Ben Atkinson
7. N53-Jessie Attard
8. N47-Marcus Dumesny
9. S63-Ryan Jones
10. N54-Grant Tunks
11. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey
12. NS71-Michael Stewart
13. N56-Michael Saller
14. N48-Jackson Delamont
15. USA55-McKenna Haase
16. NQ5-Danny Reidy
17. NS6-Matt Geering
18. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
19. N61-Mick Matchett
20. N16-Daniel Sayre
21. N32-Warren Ferguson
22. V5-Max Dumesny
23. NZ69-Brett Sullivan
24. N20-Troy Little