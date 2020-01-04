Eliason Holds Off Reutzel to Win at Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, NSW (January 4, 2020) — Cory Eliason was victorious in his first appearance at Valvoline Raceway Saturday during Ultimate Sydney Speedweek. Eliason was able to sweep past Carson Macedo and Reutzel for the lead on lap 18. With two laps to go Eliason was held up by slower traffic and allowed Reutzel to quickly close. On the final lap Reutzel got a run down the backstretch, but Eliason was able to hold on as Reutzel slipped off the backstretch for the victory. Reutzel held on for second while Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet, and Robbie Farr rounded out a top five where the top four positions were held by American drivers.

Ultimate Sydney Speedweek

Valvoline Raceway

Granville, NSW

Saturday January 4, 2020

Qualifying Flight #1:

1. N54-Grant Tunks, 12.905

2. NQ7-Robbie Farr, 12.991

3. D2-Ben Atkinson, 13.035

4. N32-Warren Ferguson, 13.103

5. NS15-Daniel Cassidy, 13.188

6. N68-James Duckworth, 13.228

7. N10-Luke Stirton, 13.309

8. V35-Jamie Veal, 13.333

9. NS21-Jordyn Brazier, 13.361

10. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 13.432

11. N43-Alex Orr, 13.723

Qualifying Flight #2:

1. S63-Ryan Jones, 12.496

2. USA56-Aaron Reutzel, 12.607

3. NS97-Luke Geering, 12.747

4. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.803

5. N56-Michael Saller, 12.817

6. N20-Troy Little, 12.840

7. N48-Jackson Delamont, 12.903

8. NQ5-Danny Reidy, 12.906

9. N40-Chris Mcinerney, 12.935

10. NZ69-Brett Sullivan, 12.988

11. NS57-Brendan Scorgie, 13.059

Qualifying Flight #3:

1. N99-Carson Macedo, 12.303

2. V5-Max Dumesny, 12.478

3. USA55-McKenna Haase, 12.484

4. N53-Jessie Attard, 12.536

5. NS6-Matt Geering, 12.612

6. N73-Darren Salmon, 12.843

7. N86-Ben Atkinson JR, 12.990

8. Q6-Mick Rowell, 13.159

9. N95-Daniel Needham, 13.357

10. N18-Michael Sammut, 13.561

Qualifying Flight #4:

1. W26-Cory Eliason, 12.208

2. N61-Mick Matchett, 12.231

3. USA7-Brad Sweet, 12.306

4. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.416

5. N16-Daniel Sayre, 12.496

6. NS71-Michael Stewart, 12.546

7. N12-Thomas Jeffrey, 12.603

8. N9-Lachlan Caunt, 12.701

9. N24-Blake Skipper, 12.712

10. N72-Coby Elliott, 12.977

11. N83-Peter O’Neill, 12.985

Heat Race #1:

1. NQ7-Robbie Farr

2. N54-Grant Tunks

3. D2-Ben Atkinson

4. N32-Warren Ferguson

5. N47-Marcus Dumesny

6. NS15-Daniel Cassidy

7. N43-Alex Orr

8. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

9. N10-Luke Stirton

10. N68-James Duckworth

Heat Race #2:

1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel

2. S63-Ryan Jones

3. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey

4. N48-Jackson Delamont

5. NS57-Brendan Scorgie

6. NQ5-Danny Reidy

7. N56-Michael Saller

8. N40-Chris Mcinerney

9. NZ69-Brett Sullivan

DNF. NS97-Luke Geering

DNF. N20-Troy Little

Heat Race #3:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. V5-Max Dumesny

3. NS6-Matt Geering

4. N53-Jessie Attard

5. USA55-McKenna Haase

6. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

7. Q6-Mick Rowell

8. N73-Darren Salmon

9. N18-Michael Sammut

10. N95-Daniel Needham

Heat Race #4:

1. W26-Cory Eliason

2. N16-Daniel Sayre

3. USA7-Brad Sweet

4. N61-Mick Matchett

5. NS71-Michael Stewart

6. N12-Thomas Jeffrey

7. N24-Blake Skipper

8. N72-Coby Elliott

9. N9-Lachlan Caunt

10. N83-Peter O’Neill

11. N92-Sam Walsh

B-Main:

1. NQ5-Danny Reidy

2. N56-Michael Saller

3. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

4. N20-Troy Little

5. NZ69-Brett Sullivan

6. N40-Chris Mcinerney

7. N95-Daniel Needham

8. N10-Luke Stirton

9. N72-Coby Elliott

10. N9-Lachlan Caunt

11. N73-Darren Salmon

12. N18-Michael Sammut

13. N12-Thomas Jeffrey

14. N24-Blake Skipper

15. Q6-Mick Rowell

16. NS97-Luke Geering

17. N68-James Duckworth

18. NS15-Daniel Cassidy

19. N43-Alex Orr

DNS. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

A-Main:

1. W26-Cory Eliason

2. USA56-Aaron Reutzel

3. N99-Carson Macedo

4. USA7-Brad Sweet

5. NQ7-Robbie Farr

6. D2-Ben Atkinson

7. N53-Jessie Attard

8. N47-Marcus Dumesny

9. S63-Ryan Jones

10. N54-Grant Tunks

11. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey

12. NS71-Michael Stewart

13. N56-Michael Saller

14. N48-Jackson Delamont

15. USA55-McKenna Haase

16. NQ5-Danny Reidy

17. NS6-Matt Geering

18. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

19. N61-Mick Matchett

20. N16-Daniel Sayre

21. N32-Warren Ferguson

22. V5-Max Dumesny

23. NZ69-Brett Sullivan

24. N20-Troy Little