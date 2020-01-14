McFadden Wins WSS Feature at Lismore

LISMORE, NSW (January 14, 2020) — James McFadden won the World Series Sprintcars event on Tuesday at Lismore Speedway. The victory was McFadden’s third of the 2020 calendar season driving for Monte Motorsports. McFadden took the lead from Rusty Hickman on lap 26 and led the remainder of the 35 lap distance. Cory Eliason moved up from sixth starting spot to pass Kerry Madsen for the second spot. Madsen, who led the first 10 laps of the main event, rounded out the podium.

Trent Martin won feature for the wingless v6 sprint cars.

World Series Sprintcars

Lismore Speedway

Lismore, NSW

Tuesday January 14, 2020

Qualifying Flight #1:

1. W14-Jason Pryde, 11.805

2. W2-Kerry Madsen, 12.117

3. T22-Jock Goodyer, 12.150

4. V40-Rusty Hickman, 12.182

5. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.191

6. S20-Glen Sutherland, 12.276

7. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 12.397

8. W26-Cory Eliason, 12.412

9. V88-Dave Murcott, 12.467

10. W17-James McFadden, 12.500

11. Q17-Luke Oldfield, 12.615

12. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe, 12.638

13. NS45-Jai Stephenson, 12.847

14. Q69-Mick Sauer, 12.978

15. W60-Bryan Mann, 13.061

16. Q74-Brodie Tulloch, 13.127

Qualifying Flight #2:

1. W14-Jason Pryde, 12.231

2. V40-Rusty Hickman, 12.281

3. T22-Jock Goodyer, 12.467

4. NS45-Jai Stephenson, 12.724

5. Q17-Luke Oldfield, 12.799

6. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 12.836

7. V88-Dave Murcott, 12.864

8. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.906

9. W60-Bryan Mann, 12.957

10. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe, 12.975

11. Q69-Mick Sauer, 13.113

12. W26-Cory Eliason, 13.200

13. W17-James McFadden, 13.212

14. W2-Kerry Madsen, 13.226

15. S20-Glen Sutherland, 13.493

16. Q74-Brodie Tulloch, 13.614

Heat Race #1:

1. W2-Kerry Madsen

2. N92-Sam Walsh

3. V55-Brooke Tatnell

4. W26-Cory Eliason

5. V88-Dave Murcott

6. S20-Glen Sutherland

7. W14-Jason Pryde

8. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe

Heat Race #2:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. V40-Rusty Hickman

3. W17-James McFadden

4. Q17-Luke Oldfield

5. NS45-Jai Stephenson

6. Q69-Mick Sauer

7. W60-Bryan Mann

8. Q74-Brodie Tulloch

Heat Race #3:

1. V40-Rusty Hickman

2. W14-Jason Pryde

3. T22-Jock Goodyer

4. V55-Brooke Tatnell

5. V88-Dave Murcott

6. W60-Bryan Mann

7. Q69-Mick Sauer

8. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe

Heat Race #4:

1. Q17-Luke Oldfield

2. NS45-Jai Stephenson

3. W2-Kerry Madsen

4. W17-James McFadden

5. W26-Cory Eliason

6. N92-Sam Walsh

7. S20-Glen Sutherland

8. Q74-Brodie Tulloch

Feature:

1. W17-James McFadden

2. W26-Cory Eliason

3. W2-Kerry Madsen

4. V40-Rusty Hickman

5. V55-Brooke Tatnell

6. Q17-Luke Oldfield

7. V88-Dave Murcott

8. T22-Jock Goodyer

9. N92-Sam Walsh

10. Q69-Mick Sauer

11. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe

12. W14-Jason Pryde

13. W60-Bryan Mann

14. NS45-Jai Stephenson

15. S20-Glen Sutherland

16. Q74-Brodie Tulloch

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. NX80-Trent Martin

2. NX71-David Eggins

3. NX36-Michael Butcher

4. NX82-Jacob Jolley

5. N11-Kevin Willis

Heat Race #2:

1. Q60-Michael Lampard

2. NX32-Errol Campbell

3. N29-Natasha Herne

4. NX34-Mason Cattell

5. Q11-Rob Hamilton

6. Q68-Anthony Grant

Heat Race #3:

1. NX82-Jacob Jolley

2. NX80-Trent Martin

3. NX32-Errol Campbell

4. NX36-Michael Butcher

5. Q11-Rob Hamilton

6. Q68-Anthony Grant

Heat Race #4:

1. N11-Kevin Willis

2. NX71-David Eggins

3. N29-Natasha Herne

4. NX34-Mason Cattell

5. Q60-Michael Lampard

Feature:

1. NX80-Trent Martin

2. NX82-Jacob Jolley

3. N11-Kevin Willis

4. N29-Natasha Herne

5. NX32-Errol Campbell

6. NX71-David Eggins

7. Q60-Michael Lampard

8. NX36-Michael Butcher

9. Q11-Rob Hamilton

10. NX34-Mason Cattell

11. Q68-Anthony Grant