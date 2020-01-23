American Sprint Car Series Add Elite North Non-Wing Series To 2020 Regional Lineup

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 23, 2020) Expanding their footprint in the world of Non-Wing Sprint Cars, the American Sprint Car Series has added the Elite North Non-Wing Series for the 2020 season.

Just like the Desert Non-Wing in Arizona and Elite Non-Wing in Texas, the Elite North Series will operate under their own rules and format with the ASCS or RaceSaver Hoosier Right Rear. The series is sanctioned under the American Sprint Car Series under press and points management, as well as added money into the end of year point fund.

Between the American Sprint Car Series and Elite North, the point fund will be $7,500 for the Colorado-based tour.

Comprised of a dozen races, the series will operate primarily in the state of Colorado with five events at El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, Colo.), three at I-76 Speedway (Fort Morgan, Colo.), and two dates Phillips County Raceway (Holyoke, Colo.). The two out of state exceptions will be a showdown between the Elite Series of Texas at West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, Texas) on Friday, July 24 and Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, Texas) on Saturday, July 25.

The Elite North Non-Wing Series is headed by Mike Hathaway. Questions regarding rules and scheduling can be directed to (719) 232-4951 or by email to hath27@live.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2020 Elite Non-Wing North Schedule of Events

4/25/2020-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

5/23/2020-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

5/24/2020-I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO

6/13/2020-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

6/19/2020-Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO

6/20/2020-I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO

7/24/2020-West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX

7/25/2020-Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX

7/31/2020-Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO

8/1/2020-I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO

9/12/2020-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

10/10/2020-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO