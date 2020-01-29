San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series Fires Off Saturday At Central Arizona Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (January 28, 2020) Kicking off the 2020 slate of events across the entirety of the American Sprint Car Series, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series goes green Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the three-eighths-mile Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz.

The start of the series fifth season, the tour’s last visit to the high-banked oval on October 12, 2019, saw Dennis Gile leading start to finish for his third career victory with the Non-Wing tour. Making a comeback through the later part of the season, Gile ended up third in tour standings to Kyle Shipley (runner-up) Joshua Shipley.

Over the last four seasons, 16 drivers have earned their place in Victory Lane with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series.

The season-opening event for the Central Arizona Speedway as well, gates will open at 5:00 P.M. with races on track at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Teams also have a chance to get some practice laps in on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. (CT). Admission is $18 for adults with Senior and Military admitted for $15. Youth 11 and under get into the Grandstands for free. Pit Passes are $35.

Saturday’s lineup of classes will also include Micros, Pure Stocks, and Bombers.

Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Ariz. on Pinal County Fairgrounds. For more information, call (480) 266-1378 or log onto http://www.centralarizonaspeedway.com.

The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series can be found online at http://santanforddesertsprintcars.myracepass.com/points/?y=2018 as well as http://www.ascsracing.com. The series is also on Social Media at https://www.facebook.com/groups/919363801451560

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).