POWRi Lucas Oil Border Tour Expands for 2020 Season

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (February 4, 2020) – After a successful inaugural campaign centered around Vado Speedway Park in 2019, the POWRi Lucas Oil Border Tour Non-Wing Sprint Series will branch out in 2020 with new venues and extra bonuses on the line.

“The racers have been asking for this for awhile and we’re glad to see Cocopah and Aztec come aboard,” said Rue Stone, Border Tour Series Director. “With this expanded schedule, we were also able to increase this year’s point fund to $10,000. I’m hoping to see several teams competing for the championship in 2020.”

A total of 16 events are on the docket for the POWRi Lucas Oil Border Tour this year with trips to Vado (N.M.), Aztec (N.M.) and Cocopah (Ariz.) on tap. It all begins on Saturday, March 21 with the season opener at Somerton, Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway, the first race in series history outside of New Mexico. A Halloween weekend double dip will feature Cocopah with races on October 30-31. Aztec Speedway will debut on the tour with a pair of shows on September 11-12.

The newly built state-of-the-art facility, Vado Speedway Park, will remain at the core of the POWRi Lucas Oil Border Tour schedule with seven shows on the schedule. Dates at Vado include April 4, May 9, June 13, July 18, August 8 and the season finale “Turkey Bowl” on November 27-28.

New for 2020, Griffin’s Propane will come on board as the presenting sponsor of the series. Serving Southwest New Mexico and Arizona, make sure to visit “The Gas Man” Richard Griffin in Silver City, New Mexico for all of your propane needs.

“I would personally like to thank Royal Jones, owner of Vado Speedway Park and Mesilla Valley Transportation, for his continued help and support as a huge contributing factor in helping grow this series,” added Stone.

2020 POWRi Lucas Oil Border Tour – Tentative Schedule:

Saturday, March 21 – Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, Ariz.) *$1,500 to win $220 to start

Saturday, April 4 – Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) *$1,500 to win $220 to start

Saturday, May 9 – Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) *$1,500 to win $220 to start

Friday, May 22 – TBA

Saturday, May 23 – TBA

Saturday, June 13 – Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) *$1,500 to win $220 to start

Saturday, July 18 – Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) *$1,500 to win $220 to start

Saturday, August 8 – Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) *$1,500 to win $220 to start

Friday, September 11 – Aztec Speedway (Aztec, N.M.) *$1,500 to win $220 to start

Saturday, September 12 – Aztec Speedway (Aztec, N.M.) *$2,000 to win $220 to start

Friday, September 25 – TBA

Saturday, September 26 – TBA

Friday, October 30 – Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, Ariz.) *$1,500 to win $220 to start

Saturday, October 31 – Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, Ariz.) *$2,000 to win $220 to start

Friday, November 27 – “Turkey Bowl” Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) *$2,000 to win $220 to start

Saturday, November 28 – “Turkey Bowl” Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) *$2,000 to win $220 to start