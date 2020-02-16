Jake Swanson Two-for-Two in USAC Southwest Action

From Lance Jennings

PEORIA, AZ (February 15, 2020) — After winning on Friday, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) returned to victory circle at Canyon Speedway Park. Starting third, the pilot of the John Grau / Mike Burkhart owned #34AZ Stratis Construction / Team AZ Racing DRC powered by “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams on lap thirteen and sailed to the “Steve Stroud Memorial” win. For Swanson, Saturday’s $2,500 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car triumph was the fourth series win of his career. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., R.J. Johnson, Stevie Sussex, and Williams followed Jake to the checkered flags.

For the second consecutive night, Swanson took top honors in Beaver Stripes Qualifying by posting a time of 14.054 over the 8-car roster. Also earning the Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a third to first place run, the point leader left the 1/3-mile oval with a 9-point advantage.

The eight-lap heat race victories went to Sussex and Davis.

The USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to Canyon Speedway Park on March 6th and 7th with the USAC/CRA Sprints for the “3rd Annual Spring Showcase.”

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Hoosier Racing Tire, Sway-A-Way Racing Technology, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at southwestsprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series

Canyon Speedway Park

Peoria, AZ

Saturday February 15, 2020

Beaver Stripes Qualifying:

1. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-14.054

2. Austin Williams, 77M, Michael-14.347

3. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-14.361

4. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-14.601

5. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-14.642

6. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Shipley-14.940

7. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-14.953,

8. Dustin Burkhart, 34, Grau-14.973

Heat Race #1: (8 laps)

1. Sussex

2. Swanson

3. Johnson

4. Curtis

Heat Race #2: (8 laps)

1. Davis

2. Williams

3. Shipley

4. Burkhart

Feature: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Jake Swanson (3), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (2), 3. R.J. Johnson (5), 4. Stevie Sussex (1), 5. Austin Williams (4), 6. Michael Curtis (7), 7. Kyle Shipley (6), 8. Dustin Burkhart (8). NT

Lap Leaders: Laps 1-2 Sussex, Laps 3-12 Williams, Laps 13-30 Swanson.

Hard Charger: Jake Swanson (3rd to 1st)