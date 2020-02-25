2020 Feature Win List Week 8: McFadden Takes the Top Position

(February 25, 2020) — Eight weeks into the 2020 season James McFadden is alone at the top of the feature win list. With his World Series Sprintcar victory at Perth Motorplex on Saturday McFadden picked up his fifth win of the 2020 season.

Mark Smith’s victory with the United Sprint Car Series on Saturday moves him in a four way tie for the second position with Donny Schatz, Kyle Larson, and Aaron Reutzel.

Michael Pickens is along in seventh with three victories while Andrew Scheuerle joined a large group of drivers with two victories by sweeping double features on Saturday at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. Cory Eliason also joined the list of drivers with two victories after winning Friday at Perth.

2020 Featur Win List

Updated 02/25/2020 at 7:30 a.m. EST

1. James McFadden – 5

2. Aaron Reutzel – 4

3. Donny Schatz – 4

4. Kyle Larson – 4

5. Mark Smith – 4

6. Brad Sweet – 3

7. Michael Pickens – 3

8. Andrew Scheuerle – 2

9. Brady Bacon – 2

10. Buddy Kofoid – 2

11. Carson Macedo – 2

12. Cory Eliason – 2

13. Garrett Green – 2

14. Jake Swanson – 2

15. Kalib Henry – 2

16. Kerry Madsen – 2

17. Nathan Smee – 2

18. Shane Stewart – 2

19. Tanner Thorson – 2

20. Tim King – 2

21. Trent Martin – 2

22. Troy DeCaire – 2

23. Tyler Courtney – 2

24. Adrian Redpath – 1

25. Andy Russell – 1

26. Ash Hounsfield – 1

27. Austin Mundie – 1

28. Bobby Santos III – 1

29. Brendan Warmerdam – 1

30. Brent Kratzmann – 1

31. Brenton Farrer – 1

32. Brett Milburn – 1

33. Brock Dean – 1

34. Callum Williamson – 1

35. Cannon McIntosh – 1

36. Charlie Brown – 1

37. Chris James – 1

38. Chris Windom – 1

39. Christopher Bell – 1

40. Christopher Halesworth – 1

41. Corey McCullagh – 1

42. Daniel Eggleton – 1

43. Daniel Rogers – 1

44. Daniel Storer – 1

45. Danny Dietrich – 1

46. Dayn Bentvelzen – 1

47. Dean Brindle – 1

48. Grant Anderson – 1

49. Harry Ross – 1

50. Jack McCarthy – 1

51. Jacob Jolly – 1

52. Jake Ashworth – 1

53. Jamie Duff – 1

54. Jamie Larsen – 1

55. Jamie Veal – 1

56. Jason Bates – 1

57. Kaiden Manders – 1

58. Kaidon Brown – 1

59. Keaton Dahm – 1

60. Keke Falland – 1

61. Kevin Titman – 1

62. Kody Swanson – 1

63. Logan Schuchart – 1

64. Luke Dillon – 1

65. Luke Redpath – 1

66. Luke Weel – 1

67. Marcus Dumesny – 1

68. Matt Egel – 1

69. Matt Jackson – 1

70. Matt Mills – 1

71. Matthew Leversedge – 1

72. Michael Keen – 1

73. Michael Stewart – 1

74. Mitchell Faccinto – 1

75. Nathan Howard – 1

76. Peter Hunnibell – 1

77. Rico Abreu – 1

78. Rodney Wood – 1

79. Rusty Whittaker – 1

80. Ryan Jones – 1

81. Ryan Robinson – 1

82. Scott Bogucki – 1

83. Shane Golobic – 1

84. Stevie Sussex – 1

85. Tim Harris – 1

86. Tom Lumsden – 1

87. Tom Payet – 1

88. Troy Ware – 1

89. Zeb Wise – 1