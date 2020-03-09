AFCS Spronsor News

From Duane Hancock
The AFCS 305 Series would like to welcome Napa Auto Parts of Bryan Ohio
as the 2020 title sponsor! The Napa Auto Parts of Bryan Presented by
Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales 305 Series will host 16 events during the
2020 season. Napa Auto Parts of Bryan is the only independently owned
automotive store in Bryan. They offer quality auto parts, hydraulic
hoses, and heavy duty truck parts from experienced automotive
specialist. The AFCS 305 season kicks off Friday May 15th at Attica
Raceway Park with a $1000 to win event. Inaugural series champion Jamie
Miller will return to the Ryan French Racing 26 machine to defend his
title.