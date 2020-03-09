Ohsweken Speedway Rules Meeting Set For Sunday, March 22

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 5, 2020) – Ohsweken Speedway will be holding rules discussion and registration meetings for all four of the track’s weekly Friday night racing divisions on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena located at 3201 2nd Line in Hagersville, Ont.

Ohsweken Speedway officials do not anticipate any major rule changes for Fridays as the rules are set for 2020, but teams are welcome to bring their questions or concerns to this optional rules and procedures discussion.

Grandstand Season Passes, Pit Memberships, and Season Pit Passes for the 2020 Ohsweken Speedway season will be available for purchase at the meetings.

The $75 early bird membership price is available until March 22, 2020. Memberships are payable by cash, cheque, debit card, or credit card.

Micro Sprint officials will also be on hand earlier in the day to discuss rules and procedural changes to the Thursday Night program.

Registration forms for drivers and crew are available at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/membership-forms/ (found under Competitor Info > Membership Forms)

The schedule for the Sunday, March 22 meetings are as follows:

12:00pm – 1:30pm- Micro Sprints

1:30pm – 2:30pm – 360 & Crate Sprint Cars

2:30pm – 3:00pm – Action Sprint Tour

3:00pm – 3:30pm – Thunder Stocks

3:30pm – 4:00pm – Mini Stocks

Schedules and other plans for the 2020 Ohsweken Speedway season are well underway, Weekly Friday Night Excitement action is again on tap for Ohsweken’s 25th season, featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Stay tuned to www.OhswekenSpeedway.com for the latest information.

Tickets Available Now For All 2020 Major Events

Advanced reserved tickets and camping for all Ohsweken Speedway major events, including the Triple Crown Showdown featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds on July 6, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series on dirt and Northern Summer Nationals August 17-18, and 16th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals September 17-19, are available online at https://www.showpass.com/o/ohsweken-speedway/.

