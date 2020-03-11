Ohsweken Speedway Reveals 2020 Schedule For 25th Anniversary Season

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 10, 2020) – Ohsweken Speedway is excited to reveal an action-packed 2020 schedule full of major specialty events and Friday Night Excitement showdowns during the track’s 25th anniversary season. The track’s major events in 2020 including the inaugural Pinty’s 100 featuring the NASCAR Pinty’s Series first-ever race on dirt at the Northern Summer Nationals featuring $5,000-to-win Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car races on August 17 & 18, the return of the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds in a $10,000 USD-to-win affair on Monday, July 6 plus the season finale $5,000-to-win Canadian Crate Sprint Car Nationals on September 18 and the $10,000 USD-to-win 16th annual Nitro 54 and Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday, September 19.

Ohsweken Speedway will also make its return to MavTV Canada Motorsports Network for Pinty’s All North Racing for seven broadcasts in 2020, including on May 29, June 19, July 10, August 17, September 11, September 18 and September 19.

The 2020 season kicks off with a test and tune session on Friday, May 8 before the first green flag of the season waves on Friday, May 15 as Ackland Insurance presents the 25th season opener of Friday Night Excitement. The season continues with traditional Friday Night Excitement shows presented by Safety-Kleen on May 22 and Oakwood Transport on May 29 featuring the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunderstocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. May 29 also marks the first Insta-Panels Duel on the Dirt home track point race of the season.

The month of June will start with the first of two $1,000-to-win UMP vs Canadian Modified challenge races as well as a full Friday Night Excitement program presented by Auto Parts Centres on June 5. On June 12, Core-Mark presents the first of two Kids Races for the Canadian National Autism Foundation events along with its Wall of Fame night. On June 19, O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Case IH present the Southern Ontario Sprints and a full Friday Night Excitement program, including the second Duel on the Dirt home track points night. The month concludes on June 26 as Gale’s Auto Aftermarket presents a full Friday Night Excitement program.

July begins with the second $1,000-to-win UMP vs Canadian Modified challenge race as an addition to the July 3 Friday Night Excitement program presented by Bryan’s Auctions. Three days later, the “Beasts of the Northeast”, the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds return for their first visit since Matt Sheppard’s victory in 2017 for a $10,000 USD-to-win affair at the Rev’s Full Throttle Triple Crown Showdown which also features the Action Sprint Tour and Thunder Stocks.

On July 10, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet presents the annual Drive Safe, Ride Safe, Race Safe Bicycle Night with all four weekly divisions in action. On July 17, Bradshaw Brothers fuels night sees the Northeast Late Model Association make a stop at Ohsweken to join the Friday Night Excitement program. On July 24, Jibs Action Sports presents the newly formed CanAm Street Stock Series joining the weekly excitement before the month closes on Friday, July 31 with Renway Energy Christmas in July featuring a $2,000-to-win Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car event and the annual stop from the Vintage Cars.

August marks another busy month of action as well that starts with Club 54 night on August 7 with a $1,000-to-win Late Model Open while the 360 Sprint Car drivers are off to allow competition at the Knoxville 360 Nationals. On August 14, Performance Plus Motor Oils presents the Race of Champions Sportsman tour’s $1,000-to-win showdown on the second Kids Race for Canadian National Autism Foundation night.

Then on Monday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 18 it’s a massive showdown at the two-night Northern Summer Nationals. On Monday, Burger Barn presents the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars headlined-event with a $5,000 USD-to-win feature along with the Action Sprint Tour and Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks. Then on Tuesday, August 18, history will be made as Pinty’s Delicious Foods presents the first-ever NASCAR Pinty’s Series race on dirt for $25,000 in the Pinty’s 100. For the second night in a row, the 360 Sprint Cars will battle in a $5,000 USD-to-win race while the HRW Automotive Mini Stocks also join the card.

The track will be quiet on August 21 before closing out the month with Nitro 54 Variety night on Friday, August 28 featuring the 50-lap and $1,000-to-win Brock Leonard Memorial for the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks. The HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will have their biggest and longest race of the year in the 42-lap and $1,000-to-win Art Hill Memorial on Back to School Back Pack Night presented by Insta-Panels on September 4. The points chase concludes with Epic Racewear Championship Night on Friday, September 11.

Ohsweken Speedway will close out it’s 25th anniversary campaign with the 16th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend September 17-19. The traditional test and tune night will take place on Thursday, September 17. Then on Friday, September 18 Burger Barn presents Triple 15s for the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars and a $5,000-to-win showdown in the inaugural Canadian Crate Sprint Car Nationals. The weekend and season closes with Ohsweken’s crown jewel event, the 35-lap and $10,000 USD-to-win 16th annual Nitro 54 Variety and Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

Advanced reserved tickets and camping for all Ohsweken Speedway major events are available online at https://www.showpass.com/o/ohsweken-speedway/. For news and the most up-to-date information about Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th season of Friday Night Excitement including a detailed 2020 schedule, stay tuned to www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca.

________________________________________

Tickets Available Now For All 2020 Major Events

Advanced reserved tickets and camping for all Ohsweken Speedway major events, including the Triple Crown Showdown featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds on July 6, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series on dirt and Northern Summer Nationals August 17-18, and 16th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals September 17-19, are available online at https://www.showpass.com/o/ohsweken-speedway/.

About MavTV Canada’s All North Racing Powered by Pinty’s

Ohsweken Speedway’s Friday Night Excitement racing program is the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing visits Ohsweken for seven live broadcasts in 2020 that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 29, June 19, July 10, August 17, September 11, September 18 and September 19. These broadcasts include the first night of the Burger Barn Northern Summer Nationals featuring a $5,000 USD-to-win 360 Sprint Car Showdown, as well as the 16th Annual Nitro 54 Variety and Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

2020 Season

Ohswken Speedway’s 25th season will be one of its biggest years yet. The 2020 season will feature every event broadcast live via Ohsweken Speedway’s Live Stream network. That includes all the major events, including the 16th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals and weekly Friday Night Excitement events featuring four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca, on our official Facebook page and on YouTube.

Ohsweken Speedway RaceSource: Ohsweken Speedway Racesource is Canada’s Choice for Sprint Car parts, accessories and consumables. Located in the heart of the fastest growing sprint car market in North America, at Southern Ontario’s Ohsweken Speedway. Let our experts lead you to Victory Lane. For pricing and additional information, visit www.osrparts.com.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Phone: (519) 717-0023

Email: media@ohswekenspeedway.com

Website: www.OhswekenSpeedway.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/OhswekenSpeedway

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/OhswekenSpdway

Ohsweken Speedway thanks the following partners for their support: Ackland Insurance, Arrow Express, Nitro 54 Variety, Auto Parts Centres, Bradshaw Brothers Fuels, Burger Barn, Case IH O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Core-Mark International, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, EPIC Racewear, Gale’s Auto Aftermarket, Grisdale Racing Products,Halifax Thunderbirds, Hoosier Tire Canada, HRW Automotive, Insta-Insulation/Insta-Panels, Jibs Action Sports, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, McDonald’s Restaurants of Paris & Brantford, Middleport Mechanical, Miska Trailer Factory, , Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Renway Energy, Strickland’s GMC and Victory Gamez.