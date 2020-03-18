CALIFORNIA’S MARCH USAC SCHEDULE POSTPONED

From Lance Jennings

Speedway, Indiana (March 13, 2020)………The spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States and around the world has had effects on numerous events around the sporting world, and USAC racing’s March calendar is now included in that group.

This Saturday’s March 14 West Coast Sprint Car event at Hanford, California’s Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds has been postponed with officials hopeful to make up the Twin 20s event at a later date this season.

Furthermore, the Western States Midget season opener on Saturday, March 21, at Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway has been postponed as well as the Saturday, March 28 USAC CRA Sprint Car event from Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway, which has also been postponed.

According to the Los Angeles Times, California governor Gavin Newsom, along with California state health officials, recommended the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state. The new policy from the California Department of Public Health will be in effect at least through March.

This is a fluid situation and details can change at any moment. Stay tuned to usacracing.com for any updates on USAC’s racing schedule and beyond.