Stockton Dirt Cancels Next Two Events

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, CA (March 19, 2020) — Due to concerns with the coronavirus COVID-19, the Noceti Group, Inc. has been instructed to postpone all racetrack events at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds until the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) releases guidance permitting these events. Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-25-20 and Gathering Guidance issued by the CDPH, all racetrack events at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds must be cancelled or postponed, including the Stockton Dirt Track, Little 99 Go Kart & Motorcycle Track and the Outlaw Drift Series.

On March 4, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency to exist as a result of the threat of COVID-19 and subsequently, issued Executive Order N-25-20 (March 12, 2020) that requires compliance with any orders and guidance of state and local public health officials.

On March 11, 2020, the CDPH issued “Gathering Guidance” which states that large gatherings should be cancelled. Updated guidance issued March 16, 2020, states that all events that bring people together in a stadium or other outdoor space should be cancelled until further guidance is issued by the CDPH.

To comply with these orders, we have to announce that the Saturday, March 21st King of the West-NARC 410 Sprint Cars, 360 Winged Sprint Cars and Hunt Magneto Wingless Sprint Car Series event at the Stockton Dirt Track has been postponed until further notice. As with the March 28th, Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks, Bombers and B4 Cylinders event has been postponed as well.

The decision has not been made lightly, and while everyone in the racing world wants to race, we believe this is the right decision given the every changing condition of COVID-19. The Noceti Group, Inc. will continue to monitor the situation closely as it develops with state and local public health officials and will provide additional information at a later date. The health and safety of our fans, drivers, race teams, staff and community is our top priority.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. Visit StocktonDirtTrack.com to get the latest on the 2020 season as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stocktondirt and on Twitter https://twitter.com/StocktonDirt