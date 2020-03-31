APRIL RACE CANCELLATIONS ANNOUNCED

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (March 31, 2020)………Seven races from USAC’s National series calendar for the month of April, as well as eight from the Regional schedule, have been postponed/canceled due to the ongoing Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

The National events affected by the circumstances include three USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and four USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events:

April 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

April 10: Riverside International Speedway / West Memphis, AR / USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

April 11: Riverside International Speedway / West Memphis, AR / USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

April 17: Bloomington Speedway / Bloomington, IN / USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

April 18: Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

April 24: Kokomo Speedway / Kokomo, IN / USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

April 25: Kokomo Speedway / Kokomo, IN / USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Additionally, eight USAC Regional events in April have been postponed/cancelled:

April 11: Central Arizona Speedway / Casa Grande, AZ / USAC Southwest Sprint Cars

April 11: Highland Rim Speedway / Greenbrier, TN / USAC Eastern SpeeD2 Midgets

April 17: Bloomington Speedway / Bloomington, IN / USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets

April 18: Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA / USAC West Coast Sprint Cars

April 19: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park / Bakersfield, CA / USAC West Coast Sprint Cars

April 24: Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars

April 24: Wake County Speedway / Raleigh, NC / USAC Eastern SpeeD2 Midgets

April 25: Shenandoah Speedway / Shenandoah, VA / USAC Eastern SpeeD2 Midgets

USAC and track promoters will work diligently on options for rescheduled events to fit with already scheduled events as racing gets back into full swing.