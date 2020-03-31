Now is a Great Time to Support the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, March 30, 2020 – Doors at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa remain closed, and will until May 1, but it’s a great time to show your support for the only museum in the world solely dedicated to sprint cars!

Though admissions to the museum are not coming in, you can support the museum in many ways. The Priority Aviation $20,000 sponsorship provides a great opportunity for you to support the museum and your favorite driver! You can buy a membership for as little as $25, renew your membership or make a donation to the museum in the name of your favorite driver competing in either the 360 or 410 Knoxville Nationals in August.

The driver receiving the most donations will be awarded a $20,000 first place prize. Richard and Jennifer Marshall will also be awarding the second place earner $10,000 and the third place earner $5,000!

Our museum store also remains open. From great books and clothing, to die-casts and jewelry, you can find pretty much anything in the museum store. Though the doors are not open, you can shop online at www.SprintCarStuff.com or by giving us a call at 1-800-874-4488.

Hopefully, you’ve gotten your raffle tickets for the Speedway Motors/EMi 410 Sprint Car that will be given away on December 18. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100. You can purchase raffle tickets online at www.SprintCarRaffle.net or by calling us at 1-800-874-4488.

Finally, the sweepstakes is on for a Torch Red 2020 Corvette Z51 equipped with: a 495-hp LT2 6.2L V8 engine, a M1L eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a unique Z51 rear spoiler and front splitter, Michelin PS4 performance tires, FE3 performance suspension, available FE4 suspension with magnetic ride control, larger 345 mm (13.6”) front and 350 mm (13.8”) rear brakes, third rear-mounted radiator, electronic limited-slip differential, front brake cooling inlets, adjustable threaded spring seats, and a performance exhaust system.

The Corvette will be given away on Saturday, August 15. For more details on how to enter the sweepstakes, visit www.WinAZ51Corvette.com!

Though admissions aren’t coming in to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, you can see there are plenty of ways to support it! Thanks to everyone, and stay safe!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

