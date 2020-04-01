ROSE, THOMAS THIS WEEK’S GUESTS ON THUNDER RELIVED

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (March 31, 2020)………Bill Rose and Kevin Thomas Jr. are the guests on episodes five and six of USAC’s Thunder Relived, this Thursday and Saturday, April 2nd and 4th, respectively, at 8pm Eastern on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/33Kw2Xs.

Rose, the USAC National Sprint division’s 1993 Most Improved Driver, has endured both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat throughout his racing career. Rose sits down this Thursday night with Thunder Relived hosts Richie Murray and Kirk Spridgeon to cover all of that, including the controversial last lap tangle with Steve Butler at the Terre Haute Action Track in 1993, losing his ride just before the feature at Putnamville in 1997 and his breakthrough victories at Paragon during the 1997 Indiana Sprint Week and at Attica Raceway Park in 1999.

Thursday’s Thunder Relived episode featuring Bill Rose will precede the debut of the 2020 AMSOIL USAC iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink at 9pm ET, exclusively on FloRacing. The event will feature the stars of USAC Racing competing against one another in the world’s leading motorsports simulation weekly each Thursday night throughout the month of April.

Thomas Jr. is one of USAC’s top stars of today, competing regularly with the three national series throughout the last several years and, on this Saturday night’s show, we cover his first USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car triumph at Bloomington Speedway in 2012 as well as one of his most thrilling wins, the 2019 Kokomo Grand Prix USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature in which he made a last lap, last corner pass to defeat Justin Grant. Grant will join Thomas on set to discuss the final, exhilarating laps of the Kokomo Grand Prix feature.

Thunder Relived promises to take you under the helmet and in-depth with USAC personalities past and present as we revisit all the thrills, spills and the greatest moments from USAC’s vast Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown video vault.

Stay tuned for more information regarding Thunder Relived on USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com, our social media channels at www.facebook.com/usacracing, www.twitter.com/usacnation and on Instagram @usacnation.