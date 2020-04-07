Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series At Volunteer Speedway Rescheduled To August 22

Bryan Hulbert

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (April 7, 2020) With several events still looking for dates to reschedule their 2020 events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, one has been set as Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. has moved their date to Saturday, August 22, 2020.

“Talking with Landon Stallard at Volunteer, he wanted to go ahead and get a date set that way if we are able to race, people will have time to get it on their schedule and be ready to go,” stated ASCS Scheduling Coordinator, Terry Mattox.

Asked about any other dates being announced, Terry stated, “Right now, we have three other tracks that are still looking at their schedules and waiting to see how this is going to progress before they decide on when we can try again. A lot of it would likely be before the Knoxville 360 Nationals, so it’s still in that area of uncertainty.”

As information continues to evolve and the situation surrounding COVID-19 changes, the American Sprint Car Series will update as quickly as possible in regards to when promoters are allowed too open and host events.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Video Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

Driver Point Standings (Top 15): 1. Harli White 447; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 433; 3. Roger Crockett 419; 4. Blake Hahn 416; 5. Matt Covington 410; 6. Tanner Carrick 408; 7. Jordon Mallett 406; 8. Scott Bogucki 400; 9. Dylan Westbrook 396; 10. Blake Carrick 391; 11. Dominic Scelzi 368; 12. Justin Sanders 367; 13. Thomas Kennedy 359; 14. Alex Hill 330; 15. John Carney II 328;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Matt Covington – 1 (2/28 – Canyon Speedway Park); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park); Brad Sweet – 1 (3/6 – Merced Speedway); Andy Forsberg – 1 (3/8 – Petaluma Speedway);

ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:

Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com

Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.): https://www.facebook.com/ScottBogucki89

John Carney II (El Paso, TX): https://www.facebook.com/JohnCarneyRacing

Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com

Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK): http://www.rocketdesignsllc.com

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK): http://www.blakehahnracing.com

Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ontario, Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x

Thomas Kennedy (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Can.): https://twitter.com/tjkennedy21k

Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR): https://www.jordonmallett.com

Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Chase Randall (Waco, TX): https://twitter.com/chaserandall09

Danny Sams III (North Port, Fla.) https://www.samslamtnracing.com

Harli White (Lindsay, OK): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net

Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO.) https://twitter.com/garetw3

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.mavtv.com for more information.

Sawblade.com is the official SawBlade of the American Sprint Car Series and title sponsor of every National Tour A-Feature as well as Victory Lane. For more information, log onto https://www.sawblade.com and follow along on Social Media at @SawBladecom on Twitter, on Instagram at Sawblade.com_, and Facebook.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented the MAVTV Motorsports Network include Hoosier Racing Tire and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by SCE Gaskets. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, SRI, General Tire, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by SCE Gaskets, K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Triple X Race, Co.