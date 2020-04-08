AsphaltVision.TV and Oswego Speedway Present Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing Supermodified Showdown 100 on Sunday, April 26

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 7, 2020) – Joining the dozens of tracks and sanctioning bodies nationwide that have turned to sim racing as a means to pass the unprecedented times around the world, Oswego Speedway has partnered with Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing and AsphaltVision.TV for the inaugural Supermodified ‘Sim Racing Showdown’ to be broadcast later this month.

On Sunday, April 26, Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing and AsphaltVision.TV will bring fans this special event for FREE, showcasing the virtual Oswego Speedway. Both the Oswego Novelis Supers, along with the ISMA / MSS style Supermodifieds will see full programs beginning with qualifying and ending with two main events.

Oswego Supermodifieds will begin their preliminary slate at 8pm with private qualifying, followed by 10-lap heat races, and a 15-lap B-Main if necessary. A total of 26 cars will qualify for each respective main event. At approximately 8:45pm, the 50-lap feature will take the green flag.

At the conclusion of the Novelis Super portion, the game will reset, and Winged Supermodifieds will take center stage at 9:15pm with on-track qualifying. The winged cars will not have any heat races, with non-qualified cars instead moving directly to a 15-lap LCQ and eventually the 50-lap main event – making for 100-laps of feature action brought to you LIVE on AsphaltVision.TV.

To add to the excitement, the Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing team has tabbed Northeast public relations specialist and part-time Speedway racer Dan Kapuscinski, along with SPEED SPORT

News journalist and radio personality Jacob Seelman as announcers.

The event is open to the public, as long as the registrant has a working gaming PC capable of appropriately handling the download – and has entered a minimum of two practice races. Many veteran sim racers are expected, and both current and former Supermodified racers are strongly encouraged to participate.

Drivers who have already expressed interest to compete include Supermodified icon and Speedway hall of famer Doug Heveron, Oswego track and Classic champion Dave Shullick Jr, the only female Supermodified feature winner in history; Alison Sload, big block and 350 Super veteran Mike Netishen, MSS regular Talon Stephens, and second generation driver Davey Hamilton Jr, who has made a handful of starts at Oswego.

Interested parties may register for this very special event by using the Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing entry form at the bottom of the release. Please remember that you will need a properly functioning gaming PC, the R-Factor download, and the Xtreme module to participate.

Prior to the official program, all drivers will be permitted to login to the game for their hot laps at 6:30pm eastern time. The mandatory drivers meeting will begin at 7:45pm. Drivers not present in this virtual meeting will not be allowed to compete.

Those with questions about getting involved with Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing should join the league group on Facebook, or contact Chris Meyers via Messenger. It is expected that the event will fill quickly, and registrations are welcomed as soon as possible.

In reality, Oswego Speedway’s 70th Anniversary season is still on schedule with Open Practice on Saturday, May 16. On Saturday, May 23, the season officially gets underway with Memorial Weekend events for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.

As of April 7, 2020, patrons are reminded that the Speedway office remains closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, and all camping and ticket sales are halted as track officials continue to monitor the public health pandemic.

Those hoping for further updates on the Speedway’s 2020 season are asked to log on to the track website at OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway, or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway and Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

The official Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing league site can be found at XtremeSimRacing.us, and you can also give the league a LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/XtremeSTSR.

About Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing: Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing was established in 2014 by a group of friends and sim racers. XSTSR features pavement rFactor Mods such as the newest 2020 Oswego Non-Winged Supermodifieds, 2020 Winged Supermodifieds, 2020 Sprint Cars, template Late Models, Outlaw Super Late Models, NEMA Midgets, and Tour Mods. None of this would be possible without the efforts of Shane Gott (Blackout Sim Products), who has propelled himself as one of the most detail oriented modelers in sim racing, and Perry Vance, who in short order has constructed some of the nation’s most popular short tracks for in-game use, including the famed Oswego Speedway.

Schedule of Events – Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing Supermodified Showdown – Sunday, April 26, 2020:

XSTSR OSWEGO NOVELIS SUPERMODIFIED 50 PRESENTED BY ASPHALTVISION.TV

6:30pm – Hot Laps

7:45pm – Mandatory Drivers Meeting

8:00pm – FREE AsphaltVision.TV Broadcast Begins

8:00pm – Private Qualifying (Off Air)

8:10pm – Heat Races (10-laps)

8:30pm – B-Main (15-laps)

8:45pm – Feature (50-laps)

Post-Race Interviews

XSTSR ISMA / MSS SUPERMODIFIED 50 PRESENTED BY ASPHALTVISION.TV

6:30pm – Hot Laps

7:45pm – Mandatory Drivers Meeting

8:00pm – FREE AsphaltVision.TV Broadcast Begins

BREAK –

9:15pm – On-Track Qualifying

To Follow –

LCQ (15-laps)

Feature (50-laps)

Post-Race Interviews

Register for the Supermodified Showdown:

The registration form is located HERE – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Rvb9Vr0vZQgN_FI_xw2d1UZ3yfWb_hh2_MhR2pexEjg/viewform?edit_requested=true

Sign up for AsphaltVision.TV Account:

FREE sign-up link is HERE –

https://asphaltvision.tv/orders/complete_order?o=22094