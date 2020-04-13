We Miss You!!

From Lawrenceburg

Wow! It’s been a crazy time for everyone! We hope you and your family are doing well through all of this!

As they always say, “This Too, Shall Pass” and when it does, we will look forward to seeing you at the Lawrenceburg Speedway to celebrate the 70th Anniversary season!!

In the meantime, make sure to follow us on our main Facebook Page, we’ve been going LIVE on Saturday Nights ( and will continue to do so until we can race!) talking about past champions and whatever else comes up! It’s been fun!

While we all anxiously await the start of the 2020 Racing Season, you can get Race-Day Ready with some of our new souvenirs!! We are adding to our website often, so check back for the latest release!