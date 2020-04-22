Tickets on sale for World of Outlaws Debut at Dubuque Speedway in Iowa on June 19

From Tony Veneziano

DUBUQUE, Iowa — April 21, 2020 — Tickets are now on sale for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series debut at Dubuque Speedway in Iowa on Friday, June 19. Tickets can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Dubuque Speedway, which is a three-eighths-mile, will become the 10th track in the state of Iowa that the series has competed at dating back to the inaugural season of 1978. In 2017, the Outlaws made their debut at nearby West Liberty Raceway, with Shane Stewart picking up the win in that event.

Leading the way this year is Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing. Just behind Sweet is Logan Schuchart and 10-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz, who pilots the No. 15 for Tony Stewart Racing. Each of those three opened the season with a win in Florida, back in February.

For more information on tickets visit www.slspromotions.com.

