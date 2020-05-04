Selinsgrove 410 Sprint Car Live Pay Per View Event thecushion.com

From Shawn Brouse

This is a non-social event. No general admission is available. View online at thecushion.com for a price of $24.95.

Pit Gates open at 4 pm. Gates close at 6 pm. Drivers meeting at 5:45. Time trials at 7. PA Speedweek format.

4K to win, 400 to start, 25 laps.

$300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

May 10 raindate at 6 pm. Refunds will be issued if event is rained out on May 10.

Purse to be paid by check. A 2020 form 1099 must be completed and submitted. Download now at selinsgrovespeedway.com.

Entry fee of $225 gets total of six (6) pit passes per team including one for the driver. Strict limit of six passes per team.

Teams have until 7 pm, Wednesday, May 7 to pre-enter by sending an email to promoter@selinsgrovespeedway.com listing driver name, car number and return phone number to compete entry and purchase.

Public distancing measures will dictate number of teams permitted to enter so get your email in NOW!

There will be absolutely no raceday ticket sales, sign-ins or passes.

Race teams use regular pit entrance gate on Sand Hill Road and check-in at registration building. All other gates will be closed.

All teams must be on site by 6 pm when pit gate will be closed and all foot and/or auto traffic via pits will be stopped.

Transporters are required to park every other spot in pit area to comply with social distancing guidelines. Upon entering, you will be assigned a pit stall.

Everyone MUST wear protective face covering/mask and maintain six feet social distance per state and CDC guidelines. Face coverings are mandatory.

No campers will be permitted on speedway property.

