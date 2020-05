KILGORE, Texas (May 16, 2020) — The Sprint Car Bandits event scheduled for Saturday May 16, 2020 at Lonestar Speedway has been cancelled due to rain. Sprint Car Bandit and Lonestar Speedway officials are looking at a possible make up date in October. The Sprint Car Bandits series continues April 4th at 82 Speedway in Petty, Texas.