Brubaker Wins Opening Night Feature at Attica

ATTICA, Ohio (Friday, June 5, 2020) – Fremont, Ohio’s Stuart Brubaker ventured west a few weeks ago to race his 410 sprint car because Ohio’s rules would not let tracks open. While he didn’t bring home a victory, he did bring back knowledge to help him go faster. It paid off in a big way Friday, June 5 as Attica Raceway Park opened for the 2020 season to a packed pits but no fans. Brubaker, the track’s 2018 champion, held off several challenges early from Caleb Griffith late in the race from Trey Jacobs to score his eighth career victory on Integrity Auto and Truck Sales Night.

“Lapped traffic was difficult. We had this thing full of fuel and it would get into the corner and dirty air and it wanted to shove across. I saw Caleb coming and I had to sit back up in the seat and work. I have to thank Chad and Ron and my girlfriend Teresa and Benji and all these guys and all my sponsors. We went out west and didn’t have a bad showing but we definitely learned a lot on the car and came back here and applied that and here we are,” said Brubaker beside his Dave Story Equipment, SRM Construction, KS Sales and Service, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, Gary Holland Trucking, Phillips Electric, Gressman Powersports, Speedways Bar and Grill backed #35.

It was “checkers or wreckers” for Logan Arntz in the late model feature. The Vestaburg, Mich. driver battled with former Attica champion Matt Irey the last half of the feature and the two were door to door coming to the checkers with Arntz claiming his first career track feature win by .049 seconds.

“I saw the number 36 behind me on the scoreboard on that second restart (with five laps to go) and I knew I would have my hands full. We don’t get to race here much but I always enjoy the competition here. This is just awesome to get my first win at Attica,” said Artnz beside his Nickerson Trucking, Jimmy Shock, Vic Hill Racing Engines, No Limit Karts and Parts, Accu Force Dynos and Testers, Fisk Trucking, Mid States Hydrolics and Equipment backed 21N.

Fremont Ohio’s Seth Schneider avoided near disaster to score his first ever 305 sprint feature win at Attica, leading all 25 laps.

“We finally got the monkey off our backs. The track was difficult…you had to pick your line carefully. It about bit me in turn two and I had to adjust. Scott Gressman builds a hell of a motor and we switched to Mach 1 Chassis and it has made a world of difference,” said Schneider beside his Commercial Glazing Systems, Professional Grooming, Patriot Pet Supply, Steam Solutions Carpet Cleaning, CA Kustoms, Slade Shocks backed #36.

Dylan Kingan and Brubaker brought the field to green for the 30 lap Callies Performance Center 410 Sprint A-main with Brubaker gaining the advantage over Griffith, Kingan, Ryan Ruhl and Buddy Kofoid. Brubaker quickly found the tail of the field by lap eight and Griffith pounced, sliding into the lead on lap nine with Brubaker returning the favor a lap later as the duo sliced through lapped cars. A caution on lap 11 gave Brubaker a clear track and he was able to pull away slightly as Griffith now had his hands full with eighth starter Trey Jacobs. Jacobs took the runner up spot on lap 15 just as lapped traffic would come into play again.

Another caution on lap 23 allowed Brubaker to maintain his slight advantage as he executed perfect restarts. With four laps to go Brubaker pulled away as Jacobs tried to hold off Griffith. The battle for second was swapped several times over the last four laps. Brubaker pulled away for the win over Jacobs, Griffith, Kofoid and Brandon Spithaler.

In the 25 lap Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Model feature, pole-sitter Mike Bores jumped into the early lead over Brett Bee, fifth starter Arntz and Eric Spangler. Bee went to the pits with issues on lap three, handing second to Arntz who immediately closed on Bores, grabbing the lead on lap five. By lap 11 the leaders were in heavy lapped traffic and Irey, who started ninth, quickly closed while Travis Stemler moved into fourth.

A rash of cautions with five laps to go bunched up the field. Irey was able to lead at the white flag by a nose only to see Arntz fight back and take the narrow win. Stemler, Doug Drown and Devin Shiels would round out the top five.

Schneider and defending track champion Jamie Miller brought the field to green for the 25 lap Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature. Schneider pulled away in the early laps as Miller had to battle Paul Weaver and Kyle Peters to maintain second. However, Weaver would soon retire to the pits as Schneider raced into lapped traffic by lap eight. Disaster nearly struck for Miller on lap 13 as he made heavy contact with infield tires but he was able to keep rolling.

A rash of race stoppages came at the half way mark, keeping Schneider in clean air. MIller’s night came to a halt on lap 15 as he caught a rut and took a tumble. That moved Jimmy McGrath Jr. into second with a charging Steve Rando in third. Schneider was able to avoid issues and drove to an easy win over McGrath, Steve Rando, Peters and Luke Griffith.

It is not sure if Attica Raceway Park will abe in action on June 12 but fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the track's social media pages and at www.atticaracewaypark.com for developing news and information.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday June 5, 2020

410 Sprints – Callies Performance Products

Qualifying

1.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.845

2.71H-Ryan Ruhl, 12.912

3.25M-Chris Andrews, 13.234

4.G1-Dale Blaney, 13.243

5.97-Max Stambaugh, 13.282

6.15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.284

7.16-DJ Foos, 13.288

8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.324

9.22S-Brandon Spithaler, 13.350

10.22-Cole Duncan, 13.358

11.4-Cap Henry, 13.376

12.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.391

13.45L-Brian Lay, 13.395

14.85-Dustin Daggett, 13.480

15.21-Brinton Marvel, 13.481

16.5T-Travis Philo, 13.491

17.77I-John Ivy, 13.516

18.7-Dylan Kingan, 13.526

19.20B-Cody Bova, 13.554

20.14-Chad Wilson, 13.572

21.59-Bryan Nuckles, 13.576

22.25-Chris Myers, 13.588

23.84-Cole Stinson, 13.592

24.1-Nate Dussel, 13.603

25.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.619

26.4*-Tyler Street, 13.649

27.27-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.654

28.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.678

29.5B-Chade Blonde, 13.725

30.3C-Cale Conley, 13.728

31.19R-Jordan Ryan, 13.771

32.49-Shawn Dancer, 13.785

33.28-Tim Shaffer, 13.837

34.27Z-Zane DeVault, 13.868

35.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.876

36.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.923

37.18J-RJ Jacobs, 13.932

38.39-Ross Rankin, 13.980

39.12-Corbin Gurley, 13.985

40.41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.995

41.23-Cole Macedo, 14.030

42.88N-Frank Neill, 14.035

43.40I-Mark Imler, 14.099

44.4T-Josh Turner, 14.175

45.83-Adam Curea, 14.269

46.9-Dean Jacobs, 14.291

47.81-Lee Jacobs, 14.335

48.21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.376

49.5-Byron Reed, 14.390

50.1M-Jamie Myers, 14.495

51.27W-Ty Williams, 14.545

52.14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 15.025

53.9W-Lance Webb, 99.999

54.2-Ricky Peterson, 99.999;

Heat Race #1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]

2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[3]

3. 3C-Cale Conley[4]

4. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]

5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2]

6. 5-Byron Reed[8]

7. 23-Cole Macedo[5]

8. 1M-Jamie Myers[9]

9. 4T-Josh Turner[6]

Heat Race #2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Jordan Ryan[1]

2. 19P-Paige Polyak[2]

3. 27Z-Zane DeVault[6]

4. 28-Tim Shaffer[5]

5. 4*-Tyler Street[3]

6. 9-Dean Jacobs[9]

7. 21-Brinton Marvel[4]

8. 21N-Frankie Nervo[8]

9. 40I-Mark Imler[7]

Heat Race #3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

2. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[3]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

4. 25M-Chris Andrews[4]

5. 45L-Brian Lay[2]

6. 9W-Lance Webb[9]

7. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]

8. 5B-Chade Blonde[8]

9. 70-Henry Malcuit[6]

Heat Race #4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[4]

4. 4-Cap Henry[5]

5. G1-Dale Blaney[3]

6. 49-Shawn Dancer[8]

7. 77I-John Ivy[7]

8. 84-Cole Stinson[6]

9. 18J-RJ Jacobs[9]

Heat Race #5, Group E – (8 Laps)

1. 22-Cole Duncan[2]

2. 15K-Chad Kemenah[3]

3. 20B-Cody Bova[1]

4. 97-Max Stambaugh[4]

5. 25-Chris Myers[6]

6. 41-Thomas Schinderle[7]

7. 14-Chad Wilson[5]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[8]

9. 2-Ricky Peterson[9]

Heat Race #6, Group F – (8 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

2. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[4]

3. 7-Dylan Kingan[1]

4. 59-Bryan Nuckles[5]

5. 83-Adam Curea[7]

6. 39-Ross Rankin[6]

7. 27W-Ty Williams[8]

8. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[9]

9. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[2]

2. 81-Lee Jacobs[1]

3. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[3]

4. 5-Byron Reed[5]

5. 23-Cole Macedo[7]

6. G1-Dale Blaney[4]

7. 77I-John Ivy[8]

8. 84-Cole Stinson[10]

9. 4T-Josh Turner[11]

10. 49-Shawn Dancer[6]

11. 1M-Jamie Myers[9]

12. 18J-RJ Jacobs[12]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps)

1. 28-Tim Shaffer[1]

2. 21-Brinton Marvel[7]

3. 4*-Tyler Street[3]

4. 41-Thomas Schinderle[6]

5. 21N-Frankie Nervo[9]

6. 40I-Mark Imler[11]

7. 88N-Frank Neill[10]

8. 14-Chad Wilson[8]

9. 9-Dean Jacobs[5]

10. 25-Chris Myers[4]

11. 97-Max Stambaugh[2]

12. 2-Ricky Peterson[12]

B-Main 3 – (10 Laps)

1. 25M-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 59-Bryan Nuckles[2]

3. 83-Adam Curea[4]

4. 5B-Chade Blonde[9]

5. 27W-Ty Williams[8]

6. 70-Henry Malcuit[11]

7. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]

8. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[10]

9. 9W-Lance Webb[5]

10. 45L-Brian Lay[3]

11. 39-Ross Rankin[6]

12. 85-Dustin Daggett[12]

A-Main – (30 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8]

3. 33W-Caleb Griffith[3]

4. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[6]

5. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[12]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[4]

7. 15K-Chad Kemenah[13]

8. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[5]

9. 4-Cap Henry[19]

10. 22-Cole Duncan[7]

11. 25M-Chris Andrews[21]

12. 3C-Cale Conley[17]

13. 1-Nate Dussel[16]

14. 19R-Jordan Ryan[11]

15. 21-Brinton Marvel[23]

16. 27Z-Zane DeVault[18]

17. 16-DJ Foos[9]

18. 12-Corbin Gurley[10]

19. 20B-Cody Bova[15]

20. 28-Tim Shaffer[20]

21. 7-Dylan Kingan[1]

22. 19P-Paige Polyak[14]

23. 81-Lee Jacobs[22]

24. 59-Bryan Nuckles[24]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat Race #1 – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 97-Kyle Peters[6]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[8]

4. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

5. X-Mike Keegan[7]

6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[10]

8. 29-Rich Farmer[5]

9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

10. 28-Tad Peck[4]

Heat Race #2 – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[1]

2. 12S-Zeth Sabo[6]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[5]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]

5. 22-Justin Lusk[4]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[9]

7. 81F-Denny Fisher[3]

8. 09-Justin Adams[7]

9. 9-Logan Riehl[8]

Heat Race #3 – (8 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]

2. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

3. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[6]

4. 3V-Chris Verda[1]

5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[8]

6. 83-Shane Call[3]

7. Z10-Brandon Moore[9]

8. 77X-Jamin Kindred[5]

9. 12-Kyle Capodice[7]

B-Main – (0 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]

2. 83-Shane Call[3]

3. 13-Jeremy Duposki[4]

4. 09-Justin Adams[8]

5. 9-Logan Riehl[11]

6. 29-Rich Farmer[7]

7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[9]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[2]

9. 28-Tad Peck[13]

10. 81F-Denny Fisher[5]

11. 12-Kyle Capodice[12]

12. 75-Jerry Dahms[10]

13. Z10-Brandon Moore[6]

A-Main – (20 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1]

2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[4]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[12]

4. 97-Kyle Peters[3]

5. 11G-Luke Griffith[9]

6. X-Mike Keegan[13]

7. 3V-Chris Verda[5]

8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[16]

9. 13-Jeremy Duposki[18]

10. 5-Kody Brewer[11]

11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

12. 9-Logan Riehl[20]

13. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

14. 09-Justin Adams[19]

15. 12S-Zeth Sabo[8]

16. 3X-Brandon Riehl[15]

17. 22-Justin Lusk[14]

18. 5M-Mike Moore[10]

19. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]

20. 83-Shane Call[17]

Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast

Heat Race #1 – (8 Laps)

1. 4-Travis Stemler[1]

2. 94-Mike Bores[2]

3. 27S-Eric Spangler[3]

4. 69W-Jeff Warnick[6]

5. 11-Rachel Carpenter[5]

6. 69R-Doug Baird[8]

7. 42-Chad Finley[7]

8. 98-Tim Sabo[4]

Heat Race #2 – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1]

2. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]

3. 12-Doug Drown[6]

4. 21N-Logan Arntz[4]

5. 28-Kent Brewer[5]

6. 16-Steve Sabo[7]

7. 27-Ken Hahn[2]

Heat Race #3 – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Matt Irey[1]

2. 15-Jon Henry[3]

3. 27B-Eric Wilson[5]

4. 8B-Brett Bee[6]

5. 29-Nate Potts[4]

6. 17-Jeff Geis[2]

7. 23H-Craig Hartong[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 21N-Logan Arntz[5]

2. 36-Matt Irey[9]

3. 4-Travis Stemler[12]

4. 12-Doug Drown[10]

5. 51-Devin Shiels[6]

6. 27B-Eric Wilson[4]

7. 42-Chad Finley[19]

8. 94-Mike Bores[1]

9. 15-Jon Henry[8]

10. 69W-Jeff Warnick[7]

11. 5M-Ryan Markham[11]

12. 98-Tim Sabo[22]

13. 29-Nate Potts[15]

14. 16-Steve Sabo[17]

15. 27S-Eric Spangler[3]

16. 17-Jeff Geis[18]

17. 69R-Doug Baird[16]

18. 28-Kent Brewer[14]

19. 8B-Brett Bee[2]

20. 11-Rachel Carpenter[13]

21. 27-Ken Hahn[20]

22. 23H-Craig Hartong[21]