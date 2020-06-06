Placerville Speedway receives green light to open 55th anniversary season on June 13th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – June 5, 2020…Russell Motorsports Inc. is excited to announce that it has been granted approval to launch the historic 55th season of competition at the action-packed Placerville Speedway on Saturday June 13th.

Like many tracks across the country have endured, the first race back will be held without race fans in the stands and covered exclusively by live pay-per-view via Speed Shift TV.

Thanks to the gracious support from several companies, the Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Ltd. Late Models will all be competing for full weekly paying purses on June 13th. Presenting sponsors for the event include High Sierra Industries, Anrak Corporation, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Tires, Fords Only, Competition Carburetor, Absolute Auto Glass, ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust, Riebes NAPA Auto Parts, Bear Republic Brewing Company, Hangtown Range, Molson Coors and Sierra Landscape Materials.

“The COVID-19 situation has certainly made everyone stir crazy, so we are very thankful and excited to take the next step in the re-opening process,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “We are going to take this race by race and see how everything works out, but I know all the race teams are looking forward to finally hitting the track on June 13th. We’re fortunate to have numerous great partners come on board for the event, allowing us to pay full purses with the Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Late Models.”

Rounding out the racing card during the night will be the BCRA Midget Lite division.

The grandstands will be closed to the public and no tickets will be sold for the event. The June 13th showcase was originally scheduled to be Kids Bike Night, which will not be part of the program due to the restrictions still in place. The night of racing will be the next step however, in getting closer to having fans back in the stands.

The pit gate will open at noon, with pit passes $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Full guidelines and procedures for race teams will be finalized and announced next week.

Placerville Speedway and Russell Motorsports Inc. would like to thank the El Dorado County Fairboard Association, El Dorado County Fairgrounds Manager Jody Gray and the entire fairgrounds staff, Brian Veerkamp and the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors, El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams and El Dorado County Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton for their support in making it possible to get back on track.

Race fans can check out all of the action on Saturday June 13th by visiting www.speedshifttv.com

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 13,500 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2020 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.