Sweet Completes Weekend Sweep of Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, WI (June 6, 2020) — Brad Sweet had one of his most productive nights to date during the 2020 season winning Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature at Beaver Dam Raceway. The win gave Sweet a weekend sweep of both main events at Beaver Dam and his third victory in a row at the facility. In addition, misfortune for Logan Schuchart towards the end of the main event gave Sweet and the Kasey Kahne Racing team the World of Outlaws point lead.
10 time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz finished in the runner up position while David Gravel rounded out the podium.
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Beaver Dam Raceway
Beaver Dam, WI
Saturday June 6, 2020
Feature:
1. 49 – Brad Sweet
2. 15 – Donny Schatz
3. 41 – David Gravel
4. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild
5. 71 – Shane Stewart
6. 5 – Brent Marks
7. 2 – Carson Macedo
8. 2M – Kerry Madsen
9. 9 – Kasey Kahne
10. 1A – Jacob Allen
11. 7S – Jason Sides
12. 11K – Kraig Kinser
13. 17B – Bill Balog
14. 14 – Parker Price-Miller
15. 83 – Daryn Pittman
16. 3 – Tim Kaeding
17. 13 – Mark Dobmeier
18. 23 – Russel Borland
19. 9K – Kyle Schuett
20. 6 – Bill Rose
21. 1S – Logan Schuchart
22. 73 – Jake Blackhurst
23. 10W – Scotty Thiel
24. 33M – Mason Daniel