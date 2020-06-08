TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up Returns July 3-4 at Airport Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (June 8, 2020) – The 5th annual Midget Round Up presented by Burtis Motor Company is less than one month away.

The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League and Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association are co-sanctioning two nights of midget competition on July 3-4 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. The NOW600 Desert Region and NOW600 Mile High Region will also showcase Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class micro sprints during both nights of the TBJ Promotions’ event.

Jake Neuman currently leads the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League championship standings with Cannon McIntosh, Logan Seavey, Ace McCarthy and Tanner Carrick rounding out the top five, respectively. Three more races remain for the series before the Midget Round Up, which will be the season opener for the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association.

Anticipation continues to build for the Midget Round Up.

Tickets are $15 for adults on July 3 and $20 on July 4. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.