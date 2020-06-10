Williams Grove Speedway Resumes Season Friday, June 19 With 410 And 358 Sprint Cars

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will resume the 2020 racing season coming up this Friday, June 19 at 7:30 pm when it hosts a Yellow Breeches 500 event for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the first race of the season for the HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprint cars.

Gates will open at 5:30 for the event.

The race will be the first at the track since March 15 when invader Carson Macedo picked up the opening day sprint car laurels.

The show will be available for live pay per view purchase via DIRTvision.

The 25-lap sprint car main will pay $3,680 to win and $500 just to start as a Yellow Breeches event.

Drivers will draw for starting position in the heat races.

The 358 sprints will race for extra purse in a 25-lap main as part of a Summer Series contest for the division.

The Fan Appreciation aspect of the program is being postponed with a possible make-up date in the offing.

Management asks that all fans employ safe practices when attending this week’s program for the safety of those not at the track for those that you may go home to and for the benefit of those most at risk both at home and who attend on Friday.

Fans should bring exact change with them as an additional measure to limit contact points with employees and to wear a mask while standing in admission lines. If you are not wearing a mask, we respectfully assume it is due to a medical condition.

Ticket pricing is $16 for general admission, $10 for students (12-17 with ID) and $30 for a pit pass.

Concession stands will be in operation.

In other speedway news, Williams Grove Speedway has announced that it will be in action on Friday, August 14 with a two-division show of super late models and HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprints.

The late models will compete in a program as part of the 2020 Civil War Super Late Model Series – North vs. South between Williams Grove and Selinsgrove Speedways as presented by Modern Heritage and RBS Auto & Trailer Sales.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.