Cap Henry Scores Second Win of the Weekend

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 13, 2020) — Cap Henry won the opening event for the 2020 season for the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association in dominating fashion Saturday night at Wayne County Speedway. The win was Henry’s second of the weekend for the native of Republic, Ohio following his victory on Friday at Attica Raceway Park.
Jordan Harble, Cole Macedo, Nate Dussel, and Brandon Spithaler rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Wayne County Speedway
Orrville, OH
Saturday June 13, 2020
Feature (Unofficial):
1. 4H-Cap Henry
2. 5-Jordan Harble
3. 23M-Cole Macedo
4. 1-Nate Dussel
5. 22S-Brandon Spithaler
6. 3J-Trey Jacobs
7. 16F-DJ Foos
8. 28-Tim Shaffer
9. 97-Max Stambaugh
10. 19R-Jordan Ryan
11. 8M-TJ Michael
12. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr.
13. 9-Dean Jacobs
14. 1M-Jaimie Myers
15. 83X-Nate Reeser
16. C1-Clay Riney
17. 9X-Ricky Peterson
18. 77i-John Ivy
19. D12-Jason Dolick
20. 1MC-Wayne McPeek