Freddie Rahmer Dominates Feature at Lincoln

From T.J. Buffenbarger

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (June 13, 2020) – Freddie Rahmer won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway in dominating fashion. Rahmer from Salfordville, Pennsylvania started on the front row and led all 33-laps in route to his second victory of the weekend following his win on Friday at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Before the main Rahmer debated how he was going to approach the main event but ended up changing his game plan by running the top the entire distance to hold off Brian Monteith for the win.

“Before the feature watching the (B-Main) I didn’t know where we were going to have to be to race,” said Rahmer. “I thought we were going to pull to the bottom at some point, but the way we got through lapped cars it just seemed better to stay up there.”

Rahmer was never seriously challenged the entire distance, pulling away from Montieth during a restart with five laps to go.

“After that restart I figured I would run as straight as I could against the curb so Brian couldn’t get me,” said Rahmer.

Monteith held on for second while Chase Dietz, Ryan Smith, and Alan Krimes rounded out the top five.

Scott Fisher won the 358 sprint car feature.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

Saturday June 13, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer

2. 21-Brian Montieth

3. 75c-Chase Dietz

4. 72-Ryan Smith

5. 87-Alan Krimes

6. 69-Tim Glatfelter

7. 88-Brandon Rahmer

8. 5r-Tyler Ross

9. 99m-Kyle Moody

10. 7h-Trey Hivner

11. 19-Troy Wagaman

12. 39-Cale Thomas

13. 59-Jimmy Siegel

14. 44-Dylan Norris

15. 1x-Chad Trout

16. 73b-Brett Michalski

17. 14t-Tyler Walton

18. 2w-Glendon Forsythe

19. 21t-Scott Fisher

20. 7a-Ed Aiken

21. 8d-Billy Dietrich

22. 91f-Tony Fiore

23. 49h-Bradley Howard

24. 5e-Tim Wagaman

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 21t-Scott Fisher

2. 66-Doug Hammaker

3. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr

4. 38-Brett Strickler

5. 66a-Cody Fletcher

6. 28-Matt Findley

7. 89-Ashley Cappetta

8. 99-Zachary Cool

9. 11h-Hayden Miller

10. 2d-Dylan Orwig

11. 23-Justin Foster

12. 21-C.J. Tracy

13. 8cr-Mason Chaney

14. 34-Mark Vanvorst

15. 35-Steve Owings

16. 511-John Sharpe

17. 4r-Zane Rudisill

18. 38s-Jordan Strickler

19. U2-Billy Heltzel

20. 8-Kenny Kuhn

21. 5a-Zachary Allman

22. 22t-Jacob Balliet

23. 00r-Jeff Rohrbaugh

24. 2-Kody Hartlaub

25. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle