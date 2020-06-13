Freddie Rahmer Dominates Feature at Lincoln

From T.J. Buffenbarger
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (June 13, 2020) – Freddie Rahmer won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway in dominating fashion. Rahmer from Salfordville, Pennsylvania started on the front row and led all 33-laps in route to his second victory of the weekend following his win on Friday at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Before the main Rahmer debated how he was going to approach the main event but ended up changing his game plan by running the top the entire distance to hold off Brian Monteith for the win.
“Before the feature watching the (B-Main) I didn’t know where we were going to have to be to race,” said Rahmer. “I thought we were going to pull to the bottom at some point, but the way we got through lapped cars it just seemed better to stay up there.”
Rahmer was never seriously challenged the entire distance, pulling away from Montieth during a restart with five laps to go.
“After that restart I figured I would run as straight as I could against the curb so Brian couldn’t get me,” said Rahmer.
Monteith held on for second while Chase Dietz, Ryan Smith, and Alan Krimes rounded out the top five.
Scott Fisher won the 358 sprint car feature.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, PA
Saturday June 13, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 51-Freddie Rahmer
2. 21-Brian Montieth
3. 75c-Chase Dietz
4. 72-Ryan Smith
5. 87-Alan Krimes
6. 69-Tim Glatfelter
7. 88-Brandon Rahmer
8. 5r-Tyler Ross
9. 99m-Kyle Moody
10. 7h-Trey Hivner
11. 19-Troy Wagaman
12. 39-Cale Thomas
13. 59-Jimmy Siegel
14. 44-Dylan Norris
15. 1x-Chad Trout
16. 73b-Brett Michalski
17. 14t-Tyler Walton
18. 2w-Glendon Forsythe
19. 21t-Scott Fisher
20. 7a-Ed Aiken
21. 8d-Billy Dietrich
22. 91f-Tony Fiore
23. 49h-Bradley Howard
24. 5e-Tim Wagaman
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 21t-Scott Fisher
2. 66-Doug Hammaker
3. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr
4. 38-Brett Strickler
5. 66a-Cody Fletcher
6. 28-Matt Findley
7. 89-Ashley Cappetta
8. 99-Zachary Cool
9. 11h-Hayden Miller
10. 2d-Dylan Orwig
11. 23-Justin Foster
12. 21-C.J. Tracy
13. 8cr-Mason Chaney
14. 34-Mark Vanvorst
15. 35-Steve Owings
16. 511-John Sharpe
17. 4r-Zane Rudisill
18. 38s-Jordan Strickler
19. U2-Billy Heltzel
20. 8-Kenny Kuhn
21. 5a-Zachary Allman
22. 22t-Jacob Balliet
23. 00r-Jeff Rohrbaugh
24. 2-Kody Hartlaub
25. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle