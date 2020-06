KOKOMO, IN (June 21, 2020) — Tanner Thorson picked up the feature victory during the final round of Indiana Midget Week at Kokomo Speedway. Thorson was able to get by Chris Windom during a restart with three laps to go and held off a final lap surge to win by .065 seconds at the finish. Larson secured the Indiana Midget Week championship previous to the feature picked up his second runner up finish of the week. Windom, Clinton Boyles, and Kyle Cummins rounded out the top five.