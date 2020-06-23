UPCOMING USAC NATIONAL RACE TICKETS ON SALE NOW

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (June 22, 2020)………Tickets are now on sale for the next four upcoming USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events in the state of Indiana at www.usactickets.com.

The four races include the Friday, June 26 event at Plymouth Speedway; plus the 50th running of the Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, July 1; then two-straight nights of the Bill Gardner Sprintacular at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, both of which are co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series.

Each of these four races will be held with the capacity held at 50 percent. You must order tickets in advance. Please bring your QR code receipt to be scanned at the gate. The receipt can be either printed or displayed on your phone.

UPCOMING USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE TICKETS FOR SALE ON USACTICKETS.COM

June 26: Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, Indiana

July 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

July 3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

July 4: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana