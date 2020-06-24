Tickets go on sale for Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Tickets for the 32nd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics are on sale. The race, scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 features the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. This will be the first Ohio appearance of the year for the World of Outlaws.

Those fans who purchased reserved seats already will get their seats. However, no more reserved seats will be sold. There will be a limited number of pre-sale general admission tickets available through the World of Outlaws at www.worldofoutlaws.com or go to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic banner. Tickets are $35 for those 11 years of age and up with kids 10 and under getting in free.

Also, anyone can purchase a pitpass on race day starting at 3 p.m.

Those attending are being asked to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines including not bringing those with underlying health issues, immunocompromised individuals and those the Center of Disease Control say are most at risk. If you have a fever or other symptoms please stay home and it is highly suggested fans and race team members wear masks.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.