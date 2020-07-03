32nd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic set for July 14 at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – There’s no doubt we are living in strange times. But one thing remains constant – the Brad Doty Classic. The 32nd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will take place at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 14 featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. This will be the first Ohio appearance of the year for the World of Outlaws.

And, the event – at least for 2020 – has a rain date – Wednesday, July 15. The BDC will pay the feature winner $10,000 and it will be a full World of Outlaws purse.

“We are so blessed to have all our marketing partners like Ohio Logistics, Racing Optics, JEGS Performance, Priority Aviation, Callie’s Performance Products and joining us this year is Gill Construction of Port Clinton, Ohio. Without them it would be very difficult to make this event successful, especially in these strange times,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the BDC.

Those fans who already purchased reserved seats for the 32nd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will get their seats. However, no more reserved seats will be sold. There will be a limited number of pre-sale general admission tickets available through the World of Outlaws at www.worldofoutlaws.com or go to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic banner. Tickets are $35 for those 11 years of age and up with kids 10 and under getting in free. Also, anyone can purchase a pit pass on race day starting at 3 p.m.

Those attending are being asked to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines including not bringing those with underlying health issues, immunocompromised individuals and those the Center of Disease Control say are most at risk. If you have a fever or other symptoms please stay home and it is highly suggested fans and race team members wear masks.

Rain claimed the original date for the Brad Doty Classic in 2019. However, Doty and Attica officials worked with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and the event was rescheduled for the second night of the Attica Ambush on Aug. 31.

Jonestown, Pennsylvania driver Brock Zearfoss took advantage when leader Aaron Reutzel suffered mechanical issues with 12 laps to go to take the $10,000 Brad Doty Classic Payday.

This year will mark the 15th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 23 different winners in the 29 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019-Brock Zearfoss