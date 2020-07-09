Brady Bacon and Tyler Courtney Visit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Saturday!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 9, 2020 – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Patrick Sullivan will be the host this Saturday for a special event on the Second Floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in conjunction with the Second Running of the Corn Belt Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway. The event begins at 2 p.m.

Two-time USAC National Sprint Car Champion and defending Corn Belt Nationals titlist “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon will join Sullivan, along with USAC National Sprint Car and Midget champion, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney.

Bacon, a native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, won championships with USAC in the famous Hoffman #69 in both 2014 and 2016. His win last Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana was the 32nd sprint car win in his USAC career, tying him with National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Rollie Beale for twelfth on the series all-time list.

Courtney, of Indianapolis, is both a USAC National Sprint Car (2018) and USAC National Midget (2019) champion. Though he is running the midget series this season, he is also running an expanded “wing” schedule. He has 26 USAC National Sprint Car wins to his credit.

Pat Sullivan is a five-time Non-wing Media Member of the Year with the North American Sprint Car Poll. He was a 2017 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee.

Seating will be available on the second floor, with social distancing practices in mind.

Admission to the museum is just $5 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and $4 for veterans and seniors (over 60 years old). While you are here, check out our “Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett” and our other exhibits in the museum!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!