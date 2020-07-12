Roarhig Dodges Trouble to Win Glen Niebel Classic

ANDERSON, IN (July 11, 2020) — Tyler Roahrig was able to stay clear of the chaos to win the 125-lap sprint car portion of the Glen Niebel Classic Saturday night at Anderson Speedway. Roahrig took the lead following a restart from a crash on the initial lap that put Kody Swanson several laps down before returning. Roahrig then stay cleared of several other multiple car incidents for the victory. Kyle O’Gara bounced back from being involved in earlier incidents to score the runner up position. Bobby Santos, Dakota Armstrong, and Eric Gordon rounded out the top five.
Chris Lamb was able to bounce back after losing the lead after taking a wild slide through the infield grass on the backstretch to take the lead from Jessica Bean to win the United States Speed Association Kenyon Midgets / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series special event.
21st Glen Niebel Classic
Anderson Speedway
Anderson, Indiana
Saturday July 11, 2020
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 56-Tyler Roarhig
2. 67-Kyle O’Gara
3. 22A-Bobby Santos
4. 7A-Dakoda Armstrong
5. 77-Eric Gordan
6. 12-Chris Neuenschwander
7. 1-James Davison
8. 32H-Nick Hamilton
9. 4-Kody Swanson
10. 32W-Ronnie Wuerdeman
11. 31-Derek Bischak
12. 51-Scotty Hampton
13. 7C-Caleb Armstrong
14. 27-Chris Jagger
15. 22-Johnny Gilbertson
16. 64-Jerry Coons
17. 12W-Billy Wease
18. 18-Travis Welpott
19. 71-Brian Vaughn
USSA Kenyon Midgets / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Feature:
1. 9-Chris Lamb
2. 5-Jessica Bean
3. 20-Kameron Gladish
4. 8-Dameron Taylor
5. 99-Ayrton Houk
6. 9K-Nathan Byrd
7. 12-Mason Hoskins
8. 31-Sam Mazzo
9. 00-Colin Grissom
10. 71-Sam Hinds
11. 60-Trey Osborne
12. 24-Jack Macenko
13. 22-Ben Varner